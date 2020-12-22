Chablé Hotels Launches New Wellness Programs

Chablé Hotels has specifically designed three new wellness programs to tackle areas in which they have seen a substantial rise in demand as a result of the pandemic. The new programs are tailored to boost the immune system, relive stress and anxiety and heal heartache. Chablé says the programs are “the perfect choice for travelers seeking a holiday that has a lasting, positive effect on their physical and emotional health.”

Here’s what you can expect:

Immune Boosting Program

After months of lockdown and potential ill-health, Chablé Hotels recognized that prospective guests are looking to strengthen their immune system whilst indulging in a dose of winter sun. The specially designed retreats include daily exercise and meditation classes, as well as a nutrition plan using locally sourced, vitamin-rich and superfood ingredients. Participants can expect ingredients such as turmeric and ginger—known for boosting the immune system, combatting cellular damage and aiding digestion—along with dishes rich in vitamin C—instrumental in producing white blood cells responsible for fighting pathogens.

A “Harmonization” ritual kicks off the retreat; this spiritual greeting uses copal resin to reveal invisible energies, according to Chablé. Copal resin is often used by Mayan healers as a diagnostic tool to help see the deeper dimensions of a person’s energy field to detect energy blockages and diseases. Following this ritual, Chablé’s healers will be able to decipher the state of the guests’ body and immune system and fine-tune the best treatments for the individual during their stay.

The program will also include a guided water ceremony, where exposure to various temperatures assists with increasing blood circulation and reducing muscle tension, as well as a “Coco Skin Treatment,” which uses ingredients rich in antioxidants that are essential for boosting the immune system. Following treatments, guests are encouraged to enjoy a turmeric tea with lemon grass ginger and local honey to complete the detox.

Stress and Anxiety Program

The pandemic has caused a significant amount of stress and anxiety to individuals around the world. Working from home has caused people to “burn out,” having not managed to schedule breaks and achieve a good work/life balance. Chablé’s program targets travelers seeking a retreat that will help restore their work/life balance and alleviate stress.

Example treatments include “Floatation Therapy” at Chablé Yucatan. Floating is scientifically proven to increase mental and physical wellbeing in as little as an hour, according to Chablé. The therapy is extremely effective in releasing physical tension, as well as stress accumulated over months; it raises endorphin levels and rejuvenates the mind and body.

Meanwhile at Chablé Maroma, the “Tree of Life Massage” soothes an over-stressed nervous system, clears the mind, eases muscle tension and restores internal balance. Further highlights include a “Bio-Energy Remineralizing Facial,” which accelerates cellular respiration, bringing fatigued, overstressed skin back to life. Both hotels also offer a “Stress Relief Treatment;” this massage is designed to work on specific zones with the highest accumulation of stress—the back, shoulders and neck.

The program also includes plenty of mindfulness and yoga/meditation classes, as well as the option for a full digital detox. Chablé also encourages participants to partake in morning breathing classes, which helps to bring awareness to the present moment, encouraging guests to break their usual habit of checking their phones and laptops first thing. The aim is to reset the guest’s routine and create a healthy schedule that can be implemented at home.

Healing Heartache Program

This program has been designed for individuals experiencing heartache due to the breakdown of a long-term relationship. All treatments and activities have been tailored to focus on finding an inner connection and increasing self-worth. During their stay, guests will learn to put themselves first, treat themselves and experience new things.

The “You are the Love Story” retreat includes daily sunrise and sunset yoga on the beach at Chablé Maroma and in the jungle at Chablé Yucatan. These sessions focus on gratitude and self-love, ensuring guests begin and finish the day in a positive state of mind.

Treatments within the retreat include a “Sound of the Sea Ritual,” featuring a seaweed wrap and a warming sea fennel massage and a “Rain Goddess” ritual designed to refresh and heal the body—both physically and emotionally. This experience includes a full-body exfoliation, symbolizing the scrubbing away of the past, followed by a remedy, which rejuvenates the skin, signifying a new chapter, according to Chablé. Another highlight is the “Chablé Janzu Water Massage;” guests are immersed in the outdoor pool overlooking the cenote, while a therapist works to release blocked energy and promote a state of relaxation.

The grand finale is Chablé’s “Temazcal Ceremony.” Temazcal means “steam house” and it benefits the body’s systems and energies, which promotes an inner connection, creating a transformative effect. The Temazcal promises to reconnect participants with a positive life path, leaving past heartache behind.

Chablé Hotels comprises two hotels: Chablé Yucatan and Chablé Maroma. Chablé Yucatan is set within 750 acres in the Mayan forest near Merida and has 40 casitas and villas, whilst Chablé Maroma lies on a private beach in the Riviera Maya and has 70 villas surrounded by mangroves. Both offer spacious suites, each with its own private pool and ample outdoor space.

