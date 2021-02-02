Costa Rica’s Tierra Magnifica Offers On-Site COVID Test, Travel Insurance

In response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s requirement of a negative COVID-19 test for passengers entering the U.S., Tierra Magnifica in Nosara, Costa Rica is offering a vacation package that covers the cost of COVID-19 testing and mandatory travel insurance.

To provide a vacation aligned with the “Pura Vida” mantra of Costa Rica, the “Peace of Mind” package offers room credits to cover on-site COVID-19 testing and Costa Rica’s mandatory travel insurance, based on stays 10 days or longer in Vista-category rooms. Guests booking the package receive a credit of $495, which is equal to the cost of two on-site COVID-19 antigen (rapid) tests and the average cost of government mandated Costa Rica Travel Insurance for their trip. The hotel concierge arranges for on-site testing at the guest’s convenience.

Additional deal: Rates for Vista rooms and suites are currently 20 percent off, starting $319 per night after the discount. This includes the newly built Vista Suites, which opened in December 2020.

All Tierra Magnifica guest rooms include complimentary made-to-order breakfast, afternoon appetizers, personal laundry service and unlimited access to the Beach Club at The Gilded Iguana. Guestrooms offer luxurious bedding, oversized teak furnishings, botanical bath amenities, air conditioning and Wi-Fi. The open-air resort plan blends with the natural environment, ideal for COVID safety. Amenities like Travel Recovery activities are offered upon arrival—and Social Sips each day offer a COVID-compliant happy hour, where guests can Zoom from their balconies or join in person at the socially distanced public bar space.

Visit www.tierramagnifica.com.

