Domes to Open 91 Athens Riviera, The Resort in June

Domes has announced the upcoming opening of 91 Athens Riviera, The Resort on June 15, 2024. This inaugural project developed by Grivalia Hospitality and designed by Chadios Architects, will also offer a luxury cabana beach club experience. Alongside Grivalia Hospitality’s introduction of a Private Members Club, this project will offer both private members and glamping guests an opportunity to blend wellness with luxury.

This lifestyle venue is located a short distance from Athens’ city center on the Athenian Riviera, offering a lesser-known coastal setting. There 28 furnished luxury tents, each spanning 463 square feet, most with a private plunge pool. With either garden or lagoon views, all accommodations are appointed with modern features, including bath amenities, a mini bar, coffee machine, 50-inch TV & speaker, super-king bed and more.

Guests can dive into a variety of activities and well-being with eight tennis courts, beachfront training, sunrise yoga and sunset Pilates, personalized coaching and comprehensive individual consultations. Other facilities include a heated outdoor pool, fully equipped fitness center, signature Domes Soma Spa ad fine-dining restaurant Barbarossa that serves Mediterranean-inspired fare. Additionally, a state-of-the-art clubhouse features a Domes Neema boutique, changing facilities and outdoor spaces that foster a sense of community and exploration.

Guests will have access to local beaches, luxury shopping and golf courses, as well as archaeological sites and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.

91 Athens Riviera is Domes’ second opening this year following Domes Novos Santorini which opened in April and follows last year’s additions in Halkidiki, Milos and Mykonos to its current portfolio of hotels.

For more information, visit www.domesresorts.com.

Related Stories

Two Brown Hotels in Greece Join Curio Collection by Hilton

Santo Collection Opening New Luxury Properties in Santorini

Exploring Greece’s Ancient Past: Delphi, Epidavros, and Mycenae

Rail Europe Launches Eurail Greek Islands Pass