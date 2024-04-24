Santo Collection Opening New Luxury Properties in Santorini

Santo Collection, a collection of sustainable luxury properties in Oia, Santorini, is opening two new properties for the 2024 season. The newest additions to the collection include Santo Mine Oia Suites, a new 37-suite property overlooking the Aegean Sea, which welcomes guests for the first time this week, and The Villas by Santo Collection, two new independent four-bedroom luxury villas, opening in early May.

Santo Mine is carved into the cliffs of Oia, Santorini at the site of an old stone mine above Ammoudi Bay. The luxury property, which takes inspiration from the rugged landscape of the Mediterranean region, has 37 individual suites outfitted with a private pool or Jacuzzi. Each suite offers views of sunsets and the Aegean. In all, there are seven room categories, most sized from 345 to 420 square feet for up to three guests. At the top end, two Majestic Suites run 538 to 678 square feet, with space for up to four guests.

For dining, Ālme Restaurant is open for dinner, with specialties such as a calamari with wild Cretan oregano and a varied selection of fish dishes prepared with products and ingredients from top producers from Crete, the Aegean Islands and other corners of Greece. Degustation menus are also available. By the main pool, the Rhoē Wine Bar & More is open for guests from sun-up to sundown, serving a selection of authentic Greek specialties, original botanical cocktails mixed with home-grown produce from Santo Mine’s onsite herb garden and local wines and beers.

Tip: The hotel also provides a guided wine-tasting experience at the resort Wine Cellar, complete with a variety of local wines paired with food. Santo Mine additionally offers private Candlelit Dining experiences for guests to enjoy in the privacy of their suite.

On property, guests can find the Somma Outdoor Gym, offering an array of equipment and amenities. Outdoor facilities also include dedicated spaces for mindfulness classes, yoga, aqua-yoga, aerial yoga, Pilates, and aqua Pilates at the sister hotel, Santo Pure Oia Suites & Villas. Additionally, guests can book experiences such as the Thirasia Wellness Retreat, which combines hiking, yoga and meditation in the natural setting of Thirasia, as well as a swim in the waters of its beach. Additionally, Santo Mine offers spa experiences at Pnoē Spa, which offers three treatment rooms and a Wet area (hammam, sauna).

Santo Mine will also craft excursions and experiences for travelers, ranging from adventure sports, nature tours and boat trips, to cultural getaways and gastronomic and wine-tasting tours. Through partnerships with local outfitters, Santo Mine offers experiences such as the Instagrammable Tour, where guests are guided through the most beautiful spots on the island for photographs; yachting experiences; helicopter flights above Santorini; diving the world’s largest underwater caldera; wineries tours; and more. Additionally, the property will offer signature events such as open-air retro film nights in the main yard of Santo Mine.

Note: The minimum age for resort guests is 12 years.

The Villas by Santo Collection is set in the western part of the village of Oia. The two four-bedroom Villas are the Icon Pool Villa with Sunset & Sea View and the Lush Pool Villa with Sunset & Sea View. Interconnected, they can be combined to create a single eight-bedroom Villa of 12,862 square feet, which can accommodate up to 16 guests. (The Icon Pool Villa offers 2,766 square feet of space indoors, while the Lush Pool Villa is 2,508 square feet.)

The Villas also have additional space for outdoor living, with up to 4,187 square feet of landscaped gardens set on a cliff overlooking the Aegean, neighboring islands and Santorini sunsets. Assorted all-weather amenities for each Villa include an indoor and outdoor kitchen, barbecue areas and firepits, as well as a private pool, open-air seating areas, outdoor Jacuzzi and private parking. Each Villa also has a private gym and an exclusive private sauna.

In-house guest experiences and services curated by The Villas by Santo Collection include a dedicated Villa Manager to book activities before and upon arrival. Groceries and organic products can be pre-ordered from local suppliers, and a chef can be hired for a private dinner or barbecue. Spa therapies, Pilates, yoga and wellness sessions, private meditation, and yachting services can also be arranged and booked by villa guests. Additionally, guests can book in-villa experiences such as The Party Experience, where a mixologist will create a private cocktail experience as well as tailor parties or wedding services.

Guests of The Villas by Santo Collection who are 12 years of age and up have access to the dining venues, spas, events and experiences at both Santo Mine and Santo Pure.

Santo Collection also includes Santo Pure Oia Suites & Villas. Opened in 2016, it debuted 20 new suites in its 2023 season. With 83 suites and two villas, the property offers poolside dining at Akratos Poolside Bar; six swimming pools; Anassa Spa; and signature events such as their Sunset Serenades. New this year, Santo Pure unveils a new menu at Alios Ilios restaurant, helmed by Nikolaos Nikitas.

For more information, visit www.santocollection.gr.

