Bramble Ski Unveils Alpine Summer Activities for 2024

A handpicked collection of over 150 chalets, Bramble Ski and its sister company, Haute Montagne, have unveiled adventures for this summer, alongside accommodations in eight of Europe’s Alpine destinations, including Zermatt and Verbier, Switzerland and Lech, Austria. The accommodations range from centrally located apartments to seven-bedroom chalets complete with concierge service.

Bramble Ski’s 24-hour concierge service can arrange an array of alpine activities for guests. These include:

Heli-biking – Experience the thrill of exploring trails and areas inaccessible by traditional lifts, unveiling hidden gems in Verbier and Zermatt.

– Experience the thrill of exploring trails and areas inaccessible by traditional lifts, unveiling hidden gems in Verbier and Zermatt. Mountain Sound Baths – Engage in a therapeutic journey immersed in the sounds and vibrations produced by an array of instruments including gongs, tuning forks, and crystal bowls amid the mountain landscape.

– Engage in a therapeutic journey immersed in the sounds and vibrations produced by an array of instruments including gongs, tuning forks, and crystal bowls amid the mountain landscape. Aerial Yoga – Under the guidance of an experienced instructor, experience aerial yoga amid the alpine forest.

– Under the guidance of an experienced instructor, experience aerial yoga amid the alpine forest. The Fondue Horse Cart – This experience is available exclusively in Verbier. Jump onboard the fondue carriage and enjoy fondue prepared with locally produced cheese. The experience is complete with local wines and eau de vie, all while the cart meanders through the Swiss mountains as the sun sets.

– This experience is available exclusively in Verbier. Jump onboard the fondue carriage and enjoy fondue prepared with locally produced cheese. The experience is complete with local wines and eau de vie, all while the cart meanders through the Swiss mountains as the sun sets. Stargazing Mountain Dining Experience – Dine under the stars by candlelight, savoring local dishes crafted by Michelin -trained chefs. Unwind with post-dinner conversations and gaze at the clear mountain sky.

– Dine under the stars by candlelight, savoring local dishes crafted by -trained chefs. Unwind with post-dinner conversations and gaze at the clear mountain sky. Hiking and Rock Climbing – Guided by an in-house hiking expert, meander through meadows and spot local wildlife, including marmots, golden eagles and more.

For more details visit www.brambleski.com and www.hautemontagne.com.

