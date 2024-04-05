Ikon Pass Adds St. Moritz in Switzerland for 2024-25 Ski Season

Ikon Pass has added St. Moritz to the Ikon Pass community for winter 2024-25, joining Zermatt in Switzerland for a total of six European destinations. With this addition, Ikon Pass now offers access to 59 global destinations, not to mention spring skiing at select destinations across North America.

Ikon Pass holders can enjoy winter sports in St. Moritz in the upper Engadin Valley of the Swiss Alps, where nine ski areas in Switzerland await exploration, most notably Corviglia, Corvatsch and Diavolezza.

For the 2024-25 season, Ikon Pass holders will have seven days’ combined access to St. Moritz’s nine areas with no blackout dates, while Ikon Base Plus Pass and Ikon Base Pass holders will have five days combined access to St. Moritz’s nine areas, also with no blackout dates. St. Moritz is not available on the Ikon Session Pass. Ski areas include Corviglia/Piz Nair, Corvatsch/Furtschellas, Diavolezza/Lagalb, plus six smaller ski areas, namely Pontresina/Languard, Zuoz, Samedan, La Punt, Maloja and S-chanf.

Member benefits also include Ikon Pass First Tracks, Ikon Pass Travel, a Protect Our Winters membership and Peak Perks, including discounts on brands such as The North Face, Blenders and Db Bags.

Deal: Ikon Pass’ spring promotion is valid until April 18, 2024.

For more information, visit www.ikonpass.com.

