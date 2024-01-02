Margaritaville Debuts First Ski Resort in Lake Tahoe

Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe is now open in South Lake Tahoe, marking the brand’s first ski resort. The 399-key property is an all-suite resort in California’s Lake Tahoe basin, among the Sierra Nevada mountains. It is located within walking distance of some of the area’s popular attractions, including Heavenly Mountain Gondola, the newly opened Tahoe Blue Event Center and Lake Tahoe.

Following over a $70 million property-wide refresh, the newly rebranded resort offers casual-luxe suites starting at 511 square feet, offering views of the lake or mountains. Rooms have separate bedroom and living room spaces with a dining table and wet bar. Additional amenities include a year-round heated pool with a patio offering views of the surrounding mountain landscape.

Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe has five culinary options, including the lobby’s License to Chill Bar, LandShark Bar & Grill, Joe Merchant’s Coffee & Provisions, Come Monday Café and JWB Prime Steak and Seafood. Additionally, guests can enjoy regular live music performances.

LandShark Bar & Grill, located on the ground floor, serves favorites such as burgers, fish sandwiches, tacos and salads. In the lobby’s License to Chill Bar, guests can enjoy small plates and choose from a selection of local beers, craft cocktails and frozen concoctions while relaxing to the sounds of live music. At Come Monday Café, guests can look forward to a chef-driven breakfast menu anchored by classics. Joe Merchant’s Coffee & Provisions offers specialty lattes and mid-day sandwiches. Offering a laid-back luxury experience, JWB Prime Steak and Seafood features a menu of locally sourced, globally inspired dishes.

Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe also has more than 14,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor event space. These include a ballroom, several meeting spaces, a private dining room and flexible facilities. The resort’s event team helps guests customize any gathering, be it a team meeting or a wedding celebration.

Deal: In celebration of the opening, Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe is offering 20 percent off the best available rate, in addition to $50 resort credit per day, two complimentary signature cocktails upon arrival, $25 discounted resort fee and late checkout based on availability. The offer is available for select dates through May 31, 2024.

For more information, visit www.margaritavilleresorts.com.

