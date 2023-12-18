Pennsylvania's Nemacolin Unveils Newly Renovated Grand Lodge

Nemacolin resort in Farmington, PA, has unveiled a transformation of The Grand Lodge. The all-suite hotel has 56 suites complete with butler service, personalized amenities and gourmet dining.

Guests arrive at the newly renovated Grand Lodge under a glass porte cochère and are greeted by a team of butlers who oversee all aspects of their stay. While luggage is whisked straight to their suite, a butler will welcome guests into a lobby with a seasonal beverage and bite where they’ll discover an entryway with a split staircase, an Italian marble fireplace, custom furnishings and whimsical elements.

Guests can choose from 10 suite types, ranging from the Junior King Suite to the spacious Penthouse Suite. The suites have a four-poster bed and a sitting room with fanciful boutique embellishments. Large bathrooms, many with freestanding soaking tubs, include Italian marble countertops and flooring and chandeliers. After a soak, guests can sip a beverage overlooking the Laurel Highlands. Good to know: Select suites offer an in-room fireplace or a private balcony.

Guests staying at The Grand Lodge have 24/7 access to a team of butlers, who can assist with curating itineraries and arranging dining experiences, from a picnic in a field to a candle-lit dinner in the airplane or car museum.

Fawn & Fable is a farm-to-table signature restaurant within The Grand Lodge. Serving breakfast lunch, and dinner, it pays homage to the ingredients and tradition of the area. Additionally, Fawn & Fable has partnered with several of Pennsylvania’s purveyors, including Goat Rodeo Farm & Dairy for artisan cheeses, Stone Arch Farm for charcuteries and Mediterra Bakehouse for bread service—to name a few. The restaurant also uses many ingredients from its own garden.

Just off the lobby is the Circle Bar, offering cocktails and mocktails. Guests looking for a more intimate and quiet destination can tuck into The Study. The cozy space has tufted leather chairs, a hand-painted ceiling with twinkling lights, and shelves of books, games and ornate objects.

For more information, visit www.nemacolin.com.

