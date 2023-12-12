Kimpton Hotel Eventi Debuts Winter Lodge Suite

Kimpton Hotel Eventi, located at the nexus of New York City’s NoMad and Chelsea neighborhoods, has launched a bookable Winter Lodge Suite experience, available until March 19, 2024.

Created by interior design group Michael Thomas & Co., the Winter Lodge is decked in floor-to-ceiling winter décor. The Winter Lodge Suite at Kimpton Hotel Eventi is part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ winter campaign, transporting guests at select Luxury & Lifestyle hotels in the Americas to Winter Chalet wonderlands with "larger-than-life" installations and experiences. To that point, the Winter Lodge Suite includes flocked white bells, faux eucalyptus and fir garlands with oversized silver balloons that line the ceiling and stainless-steel balls that are perched throughout the space.

Faux fur accent throws and pillows add a cozy touch, complementing the furnishings that include matrix area rugs, rattan accent chairs, a pouf ottoman and more. Ambiance lighting is placed throughout the space, showcasing the garlands and adding a festive finish, illuminated from behind by the city’s lights. Coffee table books that fit within the theme are also spread throughout the suite.

Guests can enjoy the Winter Lodge Suite experience starting at $1,300 per night for a minimum two-night stay. It includes:

Accommodations in a one- or two-bedroom residential-style specialty suite, sleeping up to six guests in the one-bedroom suite and up to eight in the two-bedroom suite

Matching winter pajamas for all guests, including dogs should any four-legged friends be joining

Tickets and skate rentals to ice skate at one of New York City’s ice rinks

Apres-Skate amenity

Complimentary round of winter drinks for all at Back Bar, Eventi’s newest cocktail experience

For more information, visit www.ihg.com/kimptonhotels.

