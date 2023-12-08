Hilton Unveils Properties, Experiences to Debut in 2024 and Beyond

In 2024, Hilton’s luxury portfolio will offer new brand signatures, including a bespoke tableside cocktail ritual at Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts and modern art encounters at Conrad properties. New property enhancements can also be experienced throughout the portfolio, from Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas’ refreshed guestrooms and suites to a wellness sanctuary at Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort.

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

The Waldorf Astoria brand continues to expand in key international markets, adding to its portfolio of 35 properties in 17 destinations with a pipeline of 29 properties set to open in the coming years. Significant openings include Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island (Q1 2024), located 20 minutes by plane south of Mahé, home to a collection of seafront villas, all equipped with their own private pool and personal concierge, as well as Waldorf Astoria New York, with 375 hotel rooms and 375 private residences; it is expected to reopen in late 2024 following an extensive restoration spearheaded by interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon.

Rolling out in 2024 in partnership with Proof & Company’s bar and beverage consultancy arm, Proof Creative, guests will enjoy a bespoke cocktail ritual paying homage to Waldorf Astoria’s Peacock Alley. The ritual will be performed tableside where a team member host will present guests with a modern tantalus containing handcrafted custom cocktails. Telling a story with each sip, these cocktails serve as a passport to Waldorf Astoria’s history, innovation and each property’s sense of place.

The brand has also announced portfolio-wide transformations at properties including Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas; Waldorf Astoria Orlando; and Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, which will open its 50,000-square-foot Kilolani Spa.

Waldorf Astoria openings in 2025 and beyond include Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur, Waldorf Astoria Osaka, Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Cacique, and Waldorf Astoria London Admiralty Arch. Looking further ahead into 2026 and beyond, the portfolio will see the entry of Waldorf Astoria Sydney, Waldorf Astoria Tokyo Nihonbashi, Waldorf Astoria Hanoi, along with Waldorf Astoria Jakarta and Waldorf Astoria Tanger.

LXR Hotels & Resorts

LXR Hotels & Resorts continues to expand its footprint into new markets, with The Plaza Doha in Qatar and Umana Bali joining the portfolio of independent hotels in 2023 alone.

Expected to open in February 2024, LXR Hotels & Resorts has plans to debut its first Hawaii property in Honolulu. Several soon-to-be-announced signings and future openings include properties in Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Morocco in 2025, and Grand Hotel Gardone Lake Garda in b in 2026, which was officially announced earlier this year.

Conrad Hotels & Resorts

The largest of the Hilton luxury brand portfolio with 47 properties, Conrad continues its global expansion with four new hotels in 2024, including Conrad Orlando at Evermore, expected to debut in January with 433 rooms, including 51 suites and 10 family suites. Other 2024 openings include Conrad Singapore Orchard, also opening in January; Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour (Q1 2024); and Conrad Chongqing in the Nan’an district.

In addition to openings and signings, Conrad Hotels & Resorts will also launch a new signature brand program, “Conrad Art Encounters.” Available at city and resort properties, the program will allow guests to draw connections between the hotel’s art, design and location with self-guided tours that immerse guests in the hotel’s on-property art collection as well as the art scene of each hotel destination and heritage of the locale, past and present. The new program will go beyond the hotel’s walls, including things such as visits to local art museums, opportunities to support local creators, and more.

Future Conrad openings in 2025 include Conrad Hamburg, Conrad Athens The Ilisian, Conrad Chengdu and in 2026, Conrad Kuala Lumpur and Conrad Riyadh Laysen Valley.

For more information, visit www.hilton.com.

