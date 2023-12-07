Meliá Announces Substantial Global Expansion of Luxury Portfolio

Meliá Hotels International has announced the global expansion of its luxury brands, with one in three of its pipeline openings within its luxury portfolio.

This year, in summer, Meliá added Tanzania to its portfolio with the opening of Ngorongoro Lodge Meliá Collection, and celebrated the Paradisus by Meliá brand making its inaugural debut in Europe with openings in Lanzarote and Gran Canaria. Meliá is, additionally, preparing to open the doors of some of its most luxurious hotels yet: Palazzo Cordusio Gran Meliá in Milan; ME by Meliá properties in Lisbon and Malta; and ZEL, a new lifestyle brand and joint venture with tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

The global growth of Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts is key in reinforcing Meliá’s positioning in the luxury sector. Gran Meliá will continue its expansion into Europe and Southeast Asia with hotels in Albania, Spain, Italy and Vietnam. Palazzo Cordusio Gran Meliá will open its doors in December 2023—a landmark opening for the brand as its first Milanese hotel. Other notable additions include Torre Melina, A Gran Meliá Hotel in Spain; and Gran Meliá Nha Trang in Vietnam.

In July, Meliá Hotels International expanded its hotels in Africa with the opening of Ngorongoro Lodge Meliá Collection. The design-led lodge is the fourth within Meliá’s collection of properties in Tanzania. Located within the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for housing the world’s largest volcanic crater, the 56-room lodge aims to protect and preserve the natural ecosystem and culture of the local Maasai tribe.

Looking forward, in 2024, ME by Meliá will launch new properties in Mexico, Malta and Lisbon. ME Lisbon will offer leading gastronomic concepts, a Radio Rooftop Bar and over 6,450 square feet of meeting and event space. Also opening in 2024, the 140-key ME Malta will debut in the coastal town of St. Julian’s. ME Sayulita will bring ME’s signature style and cultural programming to Playa Carricitos, Mexico, plus 125 rooms and villas. This will be the third luxury lifestyle brand hotel in Mexico, joining ME Cabo and the future ME Guadalajara, and bolsters the company’s expansion into Mexico, where it is expected to double its presence in the next two years.

The Paradisus by Meliá brand launched its “Destination Inclusive” concept to Europe, with new openings in Lanzarote and Gran Canaria. Opened in 2023, Paradisus Gran Canaria is located on San Agustín Beach, complemented by “Destination Inclusive” experiences such as exploring the Cueva Pintada Archaeological Park, tasting Spain’s most famous rums and guided hikes. The recently opened Paradisus Salinas Lanzarote, designed by Spanish architect Fernando Higueras, is surrounded by the beaches of Costa Teguise and villages steeped in local culture. Paradisus Salinas Lanzarote offers exploration of the island, a biosphere reserve, with its lunar landscapes, volcanoes and beaches, all included as part of the “Destination Inclusive” offering.

Other noteworthy openings for Meliá include those from ZEL, a new lifestyle brand created in collaboration with Rafael Nadal. Inspired by the welcoming homes, outdoor culture and lifestyle of the Mediterranean, ZEL made its debut in Mallorca in summer 2023 and will continue its expansion with ZEL Sayulita in Mexico, projected to open in 2025.

The company has also begun implementing its new sustainable event initiative: "Road to Net Zero Events." This project is the result of technology developed in collaboration with Creast, a company that specializes in measuring, reducing and offsetting the environmental impact of events. The program has been tested for the past year in Europe at Meliá Barcelona Sarriá and Meliá Berlin.

For more information, visit www.melia.com.

Related Stories

Hyatt to Open 35-Plus Luxury Hotels and Resorts Through 2025

First ME by Meliá Hotel Coming to Asia Pacific in 2027

Marriott International's Global Luxury Footprint Expands

Thailand’s First INNSiDE by Meliá Hotel Celebrates Grand Opening