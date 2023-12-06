Hyatt to Open 35-Plus Luxury Hotels and Resorts Through 2025

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has shared its development pipeline of more than 35 planned luxury hotels and resorts globally through 2025 across the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Miraval, Alila, Andaz, Thompson Hotels and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brands, as well as Inclusive Collection brands Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts and Dreams Resorts & Spas.

While maintaining its asset-light approach, Hyatt has doubled the number of luxury rooms, tripled the number of resort rooms and quadrupled its number of lifestyle rooms in only five years. With 70 percent of its rooms categorized as luxury and upper upscale, the Hyatt portfolio has grown to meet increased demands for luxury and resort accommodations.

At large, travel and tourism are expected to increase by approximately 12 percent of global GDP by 2033, according to a recent World Travel & Tourism Council report. In turn, Hyatt’s luxury portfolio is expanding to meet that demand in new international markets. This includes the debut of Park Hyatt hotels in the U.K., Mexico and Malaysia; the Thompson Hotel brand’s expansion in Europe with its first properties in Austria and Italy; the Andaz brand’s growth in the Americas with its first hotel in the Caribbean; The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand’s first properties in the Nordics and India; as well as Hyatt luxury growth in the trending destination of Portugal, with the planned openings of Andaz Lisbon and Dreams Madeira Resort, Spa & Marina.

A recent Ipsos report found that across Europe, Africa and the Middle East, common factors driving the travel decision-making process are availability of well-being offerings (approximately 30 percent on average) and the opportunity for new experiences (approximately 31 percent on average). Additionally, Hyatt reports that affluent worldly travelers are seeking luxury hotels that value the purpose of their stay and proactively plan around their needs. In turn, Hyatt luxury hotels take special care in developing experiences and excursions curated personally for each guest, including experiential well-being programming that they value the most.

A notable holistic well-being offering includes a continued commitment to sleep, ranging from a new program across all Hyatt hotels in New Zealand and Australia to a new, comprehensive Sleep Therapy program, teaching guests "the art of slumber" at Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets. The brand is also offering new adventurous experiences focused on showcasing the potential for transformative travel through the Andaz “Be Like No One’s Watching” campaign, which includes culinary and mixology masterclasses, musical immersions, onsite tattoo studios and more.

Preference for privatization (as a form of “self-care”) is driving villa stays at hotels like Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Alila Villas Uluwatu, The Cape, A Thompson Hotel and Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, which participate in Hyatt’s exclusive travel advisor program, Hyatt Privé; while specialized and immersive spas coming in 2024 at Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo del Sol and Park Hyatt Marrakech are expected to act as wellness destinations, driving preference among Gen Z and Millennials travelers, of which more than half would go out of their way to ensure a hotel has a spa, according to the "Amex 2023 Global Travel Trends" report.

Tip: The brand offers more options through the recently launched Wellbeing Collective, a collection of 30-plus Hyatt properties around the globe that offer tailored well-being experiences to meet the specific needs of meetings and events travelers, with plans to expand in 2024.

In addition, World of Hyatt recently unveiled new program benefits for members, including newly expanded World of Hyatt Milestone Rewards designed to offer more awards and more choice at more milestones, allowing members to choose earning points for future free nights, enhancing stays with suite upgrades.

Hyatt also continues to grow thoughtfully through acquisitions, expanding its portfolio for guests and members with the recently announced acquisition of Mr & Mrs Smith. The integration planned for the near future will unlock direct booking access to hundreds more boutique and luxury hotels including in 20-plus countries where there are currently no Hyatt hotels.

