Marriott International's Global Luxury Footprint Expands

At ILTM Cannes, Marriott International announced its milestone 500th luxury hotel opening—The St. Regis Riyadh. The company’s portfolio of luxury hotels now spans 69 countries and territories with five more hotels slated to open in the final weeks of 2023. Over 200 luxury hotels and resorts across Marriott’s luxury portfolio are in the global development pipeline, including 24 properties expected to open in 2024.

Below, we take a look at the new and upcoming hotels across Marriott's luxury portfolio:

The Ritz-Carlton

In 2023, The Ritz-Carlton expanded its footprint in North America, with the opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Portland—the brand’s first property in the Pacific Northwest. This year also saw the debut of The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne, the tallest hotel in Australia, and The Ritz-Carlton, Fukuoka in Japan. The Ritz-Carlton Reserve portfolio introduced its sixth retreat with Rissai Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in Mainland China, created to reflect its Tibetan culture and honor the region of Jiuzhaigou, a valley on the edges of the Qinghai-Tibet plateau. In the year ahead, The Ritz-Carlton will celebrate the expansion of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, with the expected debut of its second superyacht, Ilma, slated to set sail in the second half of 2024. Ritz-Carlton Reserve is also expected to open two properties next year—Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the Red Sea and Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve on the Papagayo Peninsula in Costa Rica.

The St. Regis

This year saw two architecturally significant debuts: The St. Regis Chicago, designed by Jeanne Gang Studio and the tallest building in the world designed by a female architect, and The St. Regis Kanai Resort in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, a celestial-inspired property designed by Edmonds International. In the year ahead, The St. Regis anticipates focused growth across its resort portfolio, including openings in leisure destinations from Los Cabos to Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic to Florida’s exclusive Longboat Key.

W Hotels

W Hotels continued its global expansion with new destinations this year, including the debut of W Budapest. Other highlights included W’s third outpost in Australia, W Sydney overlooking Darling Harbour; W Macau – Studio City; and W Edinburgh, marking the second W hotel in the United Kingdom and the second in Europe to have the brand’s signature Sound Suite professional recording studio. Next year will see W Hotels further transport its signature “Whatever/Whenever” service culture to new destinations, including W Prague as well as anticipated North American milestones: The transformations of W New York – Union Square, W Hollywood, W Austin and W New Orleans – French Quarter.

EDITION Hotels

In 2023, EDITION Hotels extended its influence, introducing its first hotels in Italy, Singapore and Mexico, and elevating its presence in Japan with a second location in Tokyo. The Rome EDITION officially debuted in July, while The Singapore EDITION and The Riviera Maya EDITION at Kanai opened in preview in November, with The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza similarly launching in preview in mid-December. These expansions pave the way for the brand to venture into new territories. Building on its existing portfolio of 19 hotels across global destinations like New York, Barcelona, Iceland, Tokyo and Dubai, EDITION Hotels expects to launch into another new market next year. Looking ahead to 2024, EDITION is slated to venture into Saudi Arabia with the opening of The Jeddah EDITION along the Jeddah Corniche.

The Luxury Collection

With a global footprint of nearly 115 hotels, The Luxury Collection continues to extend its reach to the most distinct destinations around the world. In 2023, the brand spotlighted the lush ancient Japanese gardens and traditional wellness offerings in the destination of Nara with the opening of Shisui and made its debut in Georgia with the opening of Paragraph Freedom Square in Tbilisi. The Luxury Collection anticipates the debut of properties next year in some of the most sought-after cultural capitals, including Madrid, Spain; Munich, Germany; Nice, France; Isla Mujeres, Mexico; Labuan, Indonesia; and Sindalah, Saudi Arabia.

JW Marriott

In 2023, JW Marriott continued its expansion into dynamic destinations, including its debut in the luxury safari lodge segment with JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge in Kenya. This year also saw the opening of JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa, a property set on a cliffside in Jeju Island, South Korea and designed by the legendary Bill Bensley; JW Marriott Madrid, which marked the brand’s entry into Spain; and JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. Rooted in nature and the Marriott family tradition, JW Marriott’s partnership with landscape designer Lily Kwong grew in 2023 with the debut of her latest JW Garden at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach. In 2024, the brand is slated to debut in Nairobi and Auckland.

