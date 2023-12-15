Ansonborough Inn to Relaunch as The Ansonborough Charleston

Ansonborough Inn, a AAA Four Diamond hotel set in Charleston’s historic downtown district, has announced that it is undergoing an extensive renovation and repositioning and is set to relaunch as The Ansonborough Charleston in spring 2024.

Developed by Continental Hospitality Group and managed by Wright Investments, Inc., the boutique, 45-room property will have revitalized indoor and outdoor spaces, including an expanded neighborhood bar and lounge offering artisanal cocktails, beers, wines and light bites, and a new rooftop garden with open seating areas appointed with local plant life and fireplaces. Moreover, the property will offer a “Poker Room” discreetly located beyond a secret bookcase enclave—paying homage to the lore that Lord Anson became the rightful owner of the Ansonborough neighborhood after winning a high-profile poker game.

Built as a three-story stationer’s warehouse circa 1901, guestrooms offer 450 to 750 square feet of space. Lined with palmettos, crepe myrtles and local plants and outfitted with exposed heart pine beams, local fire red brick, historic antiques and a collection of original artwork, the hotel’s storied past will echo throughout the renovation, balancing historic elements with modern comfort.

According to Adam Valente, president of Continental Hospitality Group, “the relaunched Ansonborough brings a unique experience to the discerning Charleston traveler—especially those seeking to discover the most valuable of Charleston’s historical, art, culinary, and cultural treasures. Our guest promise is to provide a first-class luxury inn and an authentically Charleston cultural experience throughout their stay.”

The hotel will remain open throughout the renovation and debut to guests as The Ansonborough Charleston in spring 2024. For more information and for reservations, visit www.ansonboroughinn.com.

