Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection Debuts Revitalized Spa

Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection in Los Cabos has reopened its refreshed spa. Guests can now enjoy treatments and immersive wellness journeys in addition spiritually guided spa offerings to promote holistic restoration in a newly elevated environment.

The new treatment menu at the Spa at Esperanza is inspired by the ancient Mexica (Aztec) medicine wheel, a framework used by numerous indigenous peoples of the Americas for many centuries. The four quadrants of the medicine wheel each focus on different natural elements—earth, water, fire and air—and are accompanied by treatment experiences pertaining to the four core areas of well-being—physical, mental, spiritual or emotional. Curated by lead therapist Connie Ruiz, one of Los Cabos’ top practitioners and an integral part of the spa reboot, the new therapies embrace this wheel.

New treatments incorporate native ingredients from Los Cabos. Organic aloe and botanical extracts provide the skin with vital nutrients and minerals in the "Sea of Life Organic Facial." Cacao, a ceremonial ingredient in ancient Mexican culture used by the Olmecs, Mayans and Aztecs, is viewed as a gift from the gods. It is used in several new therapies, including the "Luminous Rosa & Cacao Wrap." Facial services have been elevated with Augustinus Bader products and the introduction of Geneo facial technology, which utilizes exfoliation, ultrasound technology and lymphatic drainage to nourish and transform the skin from the inside out. Treatments for children are also available.

To mark the spa’s reopening and new approach, Mexican spiritual practitioner and Mesoamerican therapy expert Fernanda Montiel conducted a spiritual blessing ceremony in the space. She will return to the spa March 2-9, 2024, delivering services such as ancient meditations, Mayan astrology reading and geotherapy.

New half-day wellness journeys offer guests further opportunities to reach peak rejuvenation by embracing all four quadrants of the medicine wheel, with each experience incorporating all four elements. The five-hour journeys begin with a Gratitude Ceremony and Intention Card reading, establishing mental clarity and personal insight. A private breathwork and meditation session follows, allowing guests to access the heart space and promote greater healing. The "Pasaje de Agua" hydrotherapy circuit, rooted in the ancestral practice of the temazcal, prepares the body and mind for relaxation. The "Madre Tierra" journey incorporates an aromatic body massage and cacao wrap to promote detoxification and generational healing, while a purifying ritual and "Sea of Life Organic Facial" allow both physical and mental rejuvenation in the "Ancestral" journey. A nourishing lunch at signature restaurant Cocina del Mar rounds out the wellness experience.

Accompanying the refreshed spa experience, Esperanza has also introduced a refreshed luxury fitness center upgraded with entirely new facilities.

For more information, visit www.aubergeresorts.com/esperanza.

