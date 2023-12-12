The Leinster Is Set to Open in Dublin in January 2024

The Leinster in Dublin, Ireland is set to open in January 2024. Located on the edge of Merrion Square, the hotel will also see the launch of Jean-Georges Vongerichten' first restaurant in Ireland, which will be located on the rooftop. Other amenities at the 55-room hotel include The Collins Club bar and supper club, a luxury boutique gym and thermal suite experience from the experts behind POWER and The O’Dwyer Suite event space.

Some of Ireland’s most famed poets and literary figures, from James Joyce to William B Yeats, frequented the Merrion Square area, making The Leinster an ideal destination for culture lovers. Cited as a luxurious hideaway, the hotel is well suited for those looking to explore and truly experience Dublin. A host of Dublin’s cultural offerings can additionally be found The Leinster’s doorstep. These include the National Museum of Ireland, MoLi, National Gallery of Ireland, Trinity College and the Oscar Wilde House.

Chef Vongerichten's rooftop restaurant follows in the footsteps of his restaurants in London, New York, Paris, Kyoto and others. His culinary concept will see Irish classics blended with fresh French and southeast Asian flavors. Guests can indulge in imaginative menus paired with an extensive selection of wines and cocktails curated by the hotel’s sommelier and head bartender. With seating up to 140 guests and set against a backdrop of Georgian Dublin, Jean-Georges brings his signature cuisine to Ireland and will serve up breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner.

The Leinster has been designed by Dublin-based architects ODAA and Henchion Reuter Architects and interior designers ODonnell ONeill to celebrate the heritage of its surrounding area. The Leinster will "fuse old with new" through modern patterns and tactile materials. Turning bedroom walls into canvases and the halls into galleries, each space at The Leinster has been marked by artists from Ireland and abroad. Botanical in theme, there will be over 300 curated pieces of original painted art from more than 80 artists dotted around the hotel.

