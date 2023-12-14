Now Open: Palazzo Cordusio Gran Meliá

Meliá Hotels International has announced the opening of Palazzo Cordusio Gran Meliá. The flagship property is located in Palazzo Venezia, a popular square in Milan.

Originally constructed as the Assicurazioni Generali headquarters between 1897 and 1901, Palazzo Venezia’s design sought inspiration from architect and historian Luca Beltrami, who played a pivotal role in the restoration of the area between the late 19th and early 20th century. The reopening of this historic building under Meliá Hotels International kickstarts the redevelopment of Piazza Cordusio, a square that connects the Duomo to Sforzesco Castle.

The original Generali Assicurazioni emblems have been incorporated in the design, paying homage to the history of the building and original esthetics of the era. The renovated property is now part of Assicurazioni Generali’s European real estate portfolio.

Along with the interior restoration, 84 rooms and suites have been created, each characterized by grand windows and, in some rooms, private balconies with views of Piazza Cordusio, Via Orefici, Via dei Mercanti and the Duomo.

Palazzo Cordusio Gran Meliá, in partnership with Sunset Hospitality Group, brings renowned dining experiences to Milan. The hotel opening introduces four new homegrown concepts to Palazzo Venezia’s dining scene with Gioia Pasticceria, Giardino Cordusio, Isola Restaurant and SACHI. Gioia Pasticceria offers fresh pastries to be enjoyed with the hotel’s ground-floor views overlooking the Square; Giardino Cordusio, an upscale champagne bar and lounge, is located in the hotel’s internal courtyard; Isola offers Italian dishes and an extensive selection of wine pairings; and SACHI, a well-established culinary experience in London led by Chef Moon Kyung Soo, offers Japanese cuisine.

Other facilities include an indoor swimming pool, sauna, Turkish bath, relaxation lounge, and a gym with views of the Palazzo della Ragione and Piazza Mercanti.

Palazzo Cordusio marks the opening of the first Gran Meliá property in Milan and second in Italy following the successful opening of Villa Agrippina in Rome. The property is a significant milestone for Meliá Hotels International’s portfolio of luxury properties in Italy, with a fifth hotel set to open in Milan by 2024, as part of The Meliá Collection.

For more information, visit www.meliahotelsinternational.com.

