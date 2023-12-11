Tourist Italy Launches New Tours for Spring 2024

Tourist Italy is offering small-group tours that allow travelers to experience Italy in a different way. The tours take them to the regular spots, but in a way that makes them more accessible. The tours take place outside of the usual times when the large crowds arrive.

What's new for 2024?

The “Tuscany Olive Oil & Wine Tour – From Florence” is ideal for those looking to discover "the real Tuscany" and meet local farmers and producers who are not normally available to the public. The tour includes a visit to a historic family-owned Tuscan olive oil producer where guests will have the opportunity to step into an olive press and learn about the production of olive oil, tracing the journey of olives—from deleafing to crushing, filtering and bottling. The tour then takes them to the Tuscan hill village of Fiesole with its views over Florence, before heading off to one of Italy’s centuries-old wineries for a tour and tasting session, and the chance to see the extensive collection of wines spanning various harvests.

The “Tuscany Sunrise, San Gimignano, Lucca, and Pisa Day Tour from Florence” leaves Florence at daybreak. Guests will then travel to the famous medieval hill town of San Gimignano. The journey unfolds with photo stops of sunrise over the rolling hills of Tuscany before everyone else arrives. In San Gimignano, an expert guide from Tourist Italy will lead travelers through the cobbled streets, unveiling the secrets of this historic town, from the soaring Torre Grossa to the Piazza della Cisterna. A short drive will take them to Pisa, where they will learn about the Leaning Tower and other architectural marvels. Then, after free time for exploration and a Tuscan lunch, it’s on to the medieval town of Lucca, known as “the town of a hundred churches.”

Tourist Italy is a new travel service that launched in May 2023. The experts at Tourist Italy have created a one-stop shop full of unique adventures that can be tailored to fit any budget, besides a useful library of information accessible online. Tourist Italy has over 400 itineraries to choose from. Tours range from single day trips to longer 10- to 13-day packages for all areas of Italy, including Tuscany, Rome, Florence, Milan, Naples, Sicily, the Amalfi Coast and Venice. Tourist Italy also creates private tours, designed with handpicked hotels, restaurants, local guides and a range of experiences.

For more information, visit www.touristitaly.com.

