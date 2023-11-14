Hotel Calimala in Florence Introduces “Calimala The West”

Florence’s boutique hotel, Calimala The East, formerly known as Hotel Calimala, has unveiled its latest project, Calimala The West. The hotel has announced the addition of 65 rooms through the acquisition of a 19th-century Gothic-style building originally built by Italian architect Pietro Maria Bardi, in Florence’s Centro Storico neighborhood.

Calimala The West spans five floors with 65 rooms and a ground-floor restaurant designed by architect Alex Meitlis of Ottolenghi’s London restaurants. Calimala The West places guests in the hub of the city’s most significant sites, shopping boutiques, restaurants, theaters and parks.

Each room at Calimala The West has been redesigned to maintain the interior decor employed in the original hotel. Complete with custom-made furnishings, Calimala The West offers eight room categories including Comfort, Deluxe, Twin Deluxe, Superior, Prestige, Junior Suite and Executive Suite. The walls of the hotel’s rooms and common areas include unique pieces of contemporary artworks selected by the hotel’s in-house curator, Carmel Ilan.

Meze, the ground-floor restaurant, which serves Mediterranean-Italian inspired continental breakfast spreads and aperitivo, will launch its à la carte offering in early 2024.

Calimala The West is located on Via dei Lamberti in Florence, parallel to the original hotel. Guests of Calimala The West will be granted access to the original Calimala The East, which sits on Via Calimala 2, occupying an entire block between Via dei Lamberti and Via Porta Rossa in Palazzo degli Angeli. Home to Angel Roofbar & Dining, the hotel’s experiential rooftop destination occupying the fifth, sixth and seventh floors of the building, this destination dining venue has a rooftop patio, floral garden and views of the city’s iconic landmarks.

For more information, visit www.hotelcalimala.com.

