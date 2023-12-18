First Look: Populus, the Country’s First Carbon-Positive Hotel

Populus, the country’s first carbon-positive hotel opening in Denver in summer of 2024, has unveiled its nature-forward interior designs by Wildman Chalmers Design in partnership with Fowler + Fowler Architecture, D.P.C. Developed by Urban Villages and managed by Aparium Hotel Group, Populus’ interiors are designed to celebrate nature and pay homage to the Mountain West with a warm color scheme, natural materials, undulating forms and an aspen tree-inspired design that complements the building’s architecture by Studio Gang. The art collection, curated by artist and environmentalist Katherine Homes, further adds to the hotel’s biophilic ethos.

Populus’ embodied and operational carbon footprint is being offset through forest and agricultural collaborations that sequester more carbon than the building emits throughout its lifecycle. Already, over 70,000 trees were planted in Gunnison County, CO in partnership with One Tree Planted vis-a-vis the United States Forest Service.

About the hotel: Upon entry, guests will be greeted by a double-height lobby with varying aspen-eye windows up to 30 feet high with a lively bar and restaurant to the left and a sculptural grand staircase and coffee bar to the right.

The second floor represents the understory of a tree and is home to the Library, Pantry, Living Room, The Hollow Bar, communal bathrooms and a variety of meeting rooms—all of which are public, but can be reserved for private meetings or events. On the guestroom levels, the juxtaposition of color and light sets a mood for each space, with the core or “trunk” of the building and its corridors dramatically dark and quiet, while the 265 guestrooms are bright and filled with natural light. Long drapes frame the aspen eye-shaped windows, and carpeting made from recycled materials with subtle texture and pattern softens the mood. In many guestrooms, the windows extend into a curved, cushioned bench that provides a space for guests to take in the views and mimics the experience of relaxing in a hammock amid nature.

Populus’ top floor includes a rooftop restaurant, outdoor bar, garden terrace, private dining room and a series of hospitality suites. The terrace offers views that overlook the best of Denver’s architecture and the city center, including the Colorado State Capitol, Denver City Hall and Civic Center Park, while the hospitality suites provide vistas of Colorado’s mountains. Designed by Superbloom, the landscaping includes a row of large-scale planters that outline the terrace edge and frame the views, plus an upper-level rooftop deck filled with perennial trees and flowers that exemplify Populus’ green ethos.

For more information, visit www.populusdenver.com.

