Nikko Style Niseko Hanazono Accepting Reservations for Next Winter

Nikko Style Niseko Hanazono, the second hotel in Japan under the Nikko Style lifestyle-hotel brand of Okura Nikko Hotels, is accepting reservations for next winter in advance of the hotel's scheduled opening in December 2024.

The hotel will be located at Niseko Hanazono Resort, part of the larger Niseko United ski area at the foot of Mt. Annupuri. A short walk from the Hanazono Symphony gondola stop, Nikko Style Niseko Hanazono will combine convenient access with beautiful views of the slopes in northern Japan's famous Niseko area, known for its world-class powder snow.

The new hotel's 234 guestrooms, including 12 Studio Suites, will have large windows offering views of the area's nature, including the Niseko Volcanic Group and Mt. Yotei. A total of nine types of rooms will cater to a variety of travalers, including rooms over 430 square feet for families and groups, rooms with kitchens and washer-dryers for longer stays, and more. In addition, each room on the upper two floors will come with a bathing area where guests can enjoy their own private hot spring tub. All guests will have access to the hotel's large indoor and outdoor hot-spring baths and saunas, and a fitness center. Guests in Studio Suites and upper-floor Superior Club and Deluxe rooms will also have access to the Nikko Club Lounge, where they can enjoy complimentary continental breakfast buffets, evening cocktails, coffee/tea, etc. for an enhanced après-ski resort experience.

In the dining room, with Hanazono's natural beauty as a backdrop, guests can enjoy Japanese and Western breakfast buffets. Both à la carte and course meals will be available for lunch and dinner, while a configurable private room will be available to accommodate one large group or multiple smaller groups. The café/bar will serve original cocktails and whiskeys, including some prepared with locally produced distilled liquors, and hot wine with hints of spice during the winter season. The atmosphere will be enhanced with melodies curated by live DJs.

To book, visit www.okura-nikko.com.

