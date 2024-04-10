The Pavilions Rome, The First Arte Reopens After Facelift

Boutique hotel The Pavilions Rome, The First Arte has reopened following an extensive refurbishment by Studio Marincola. From the lobby and corner bar to the rooms and suites, many key elements of the hotel have been refreshed. This latest project follows the renovation of the hotel’s restaurants, including the two Michelin-star Acquolina, in 2023.

The 29-bedroom property is housed in a building that dates back to the 19th century. The hotel’s refreshed guestrooms now sport boiserie-style, cream-colored walls and natural oak floors.

Staying true to The First Arte’s living art gallery concept, large-scale contemporary art installations embellish public areas, whilst smaller pieces adorn the suites and rooms. As many as 200 new artworks will be presented throughout the hotel. The rooftop garden and Acquaroof restaurant offers 360-degree views including many of Rome’s monuments and locations, from Trinità dei Monti to Villa Medici, the Altare della Patria and the dome of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Together with The First Musica and The First Dolce, The First Arte completes The First Roma by The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts, offering an urban resort experience for guests.

For more information, visit www.pavilionshotels.com.

