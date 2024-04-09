Anglo American Hotel Florence, Curio Collection by Hilton Debuts

Hilton has announced the opening of Anglo American Hotel Florence, Curio Collection by Hilton in Italy. Originally built in the 19th century and located in the heart of the Tuscany region, Anglo American Hotel Florence, Curio Collection by Hilton is now open following a renovation project curated by Italian architect Chiara Caberlon, after the acquisition in 2021 by the Fund Star II.

The Fund Star II is an alternative real estate investment fund reserved for professional investors and managed by Castello SGR, an Italian company specializing in the promotion and management of alternative investment products with a focus on real estate.

What can guests expect? The 118-key hotel houses a gym as well as two meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 70 people. In addition, playing jazz and soul music, Whisper Wine Bar and Courtyard sits at the center of the hotel serving a plethora of drinks, including signature cocktails and Tuscan wines. The open-air courtyard also houses a garden and is ideal for hosting a range of gatherings. Offering local and international cuisine using local and seasonal ingredients, Vivi Bistro serves a morning buffet breakfast, lunch and dinner. Guests can enjoy a curated selection of charcuterie and cheeses, Italian pasta and traditional local desserts.

Anglo American Hotel Florence, Curio Collection by Hilton is located a 15-minute stroll from palaces, churches and museums showcasing Renaissance artworks, alongside the city’s celebrated architecture. Notable nearby landmarks include the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore, Piazza Duomo, the Uffizi Palace and Gallery, the Accademia Gallery, and the Ponte Vecchio bridge spanning the Arno River.

The hotel participates in the Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

For more information, visit www.hilton.com.

