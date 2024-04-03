Now Open: Radisson Collection Hotel, Roma Antica

Radisson Collection has opened its sixth hotel in Italy. Set in the heart of Rome’s historic city center, Radisson Collection Hotel, Roma Antica is situated near the Altare della Patria, the Pantheon, Piazza Venezia and ancient ruins of Largo di Torre Argentina and the Capitolium. The hotel is built around the restored Palazzo Lares Permarini.

The pet-friendly hotel houses 84 rooms in all. The hotel’s Panoramic rooms offer spacious terraces with views of the city. Extending across 860 square feet, the Friends and Family Stay Rooms can accommodate up to six adults. Guests can additionally relax and rejuvenate in the hotel’s Turkish bath and fitness center.

Through the renovation of the historic palazzo to create Radisson Collection Hotel, Roma Antica, a hidden archeological gem was uncovered: a fragment of the ancient perimeter wall of the Porticus Minucia from the imperial era. From this, a three-dimensional model of the monument was created. During construction, the project was expanded to enhance the archeological remains, which can be seen in the hotel’s basement.

Guests can dine at Roma Antica’s restaurant, Modius, which serves authentic dishes such as carbonara, gnocchi and amatriciana. Drawing inspiration from the historic Porticus Minucia Frumentaria, where free grain distributions once took place, Modius offers Roman fare centered around fresh local ingredients. The menu is a modern-day interpretation of these ancient traditions.

As well, Modius on the Roof – Terrazza, located on the eighth floor, serves Italian-style snacks and signature cocktails while offering 360-degree views of the city, including landmarks such as the Altare della Patria in Piazza Venezia and the Pantheon.

For more information, visit www.radissonhotels.com.

Related Stories

Rome’s Casa Monti to Debut in Spring 2024

New Autograph Collection Hotel To Open in Rome

City Experiences Launches Cooking School Activity in Rome

ArcheoRunning Launches New Colosseum Running Tour