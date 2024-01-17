Rome’s Casa Monti to Debut in Spring 2024

The family-owned Leitmotiv group has officially announced the scheduled opening of its third hotel and first Italian property, Casa Monti, in Rome. The group also owns Cœur de Megève in the French Alps, besides the recently opened La Fantaisie in Paris. Casa Monti is slated to open in spring 2024.

Located near the Pantheon to the east of Rome’s central Forum, is Monti, the city’s first rione and historic creative district. Over the years, the neighborhood has become a haven for budding artisans, with many restaurants, grocery shops, art galleries and wine bars opening around Via Panisperna and Piazza della Madonna dei Monti. Casa Monti showcases an artistic 18th-century façade and is a listed building, serving as a reminder that the property once belonged to nobility in the ancient city.

The hotel offers 26 rooms and 10 suites. Upon entry, guests are greeted by a charming fresco. Outside, rows of small independent shops and art galleries line the gently sloping streets, mirroring the hotel’s commitment to artistry through its display of antiques, Italian craftsmanship and commissioned artworks. Interior designer Laura Gonzalez was inspired by the Italian notion of sprezzatura—the feeling of relaxed ease and effortless elegance.

The restaurant is built against the historic façade and opens onto a terrace before extending indoors. Further back, a bar-café welcomes guests into a creative space. Upstairs, the rooftop bar specializes in cocktails, and provides views of the surrounding parks and pine trees.

Casa Monti will also be home to a Susanne Kaufmann spa situated two floors below the rooftop. More details are to be revealed soon.

For more information, visit www.casamontiroma.com.

