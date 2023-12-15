New Autograph Collection Hotel To Open in Rome

Cardo Roma, Autograph Collection is set to open in early 2024. It is the first property from Cardo Hotels, a new lifestyle brand that "merges business with pleasure." Joining Autograph Collection hotel is located in Rome’s Esposizione Universale Roma (EUR) district.

Originally designed by architect Lucio Passarelli, the extensively renovated hotel will feature 324 guestrooms and suites.

Nicolas Romero Oneto, head of Cardo Hotels, explains the inspiration behind the brand’s name. “The cardo was a north-south oriented street in Roman cities, the central point of economic life, embodying a lively and energetic vision that inspired our new, all-encompassing hospitality concept. Cardo hotels uniquely adapt to the esthetics and culture of their city, making them the perfect fit for Autograph Collection Hotels, which are ‘exactly like nothing else’. Cardo Roma exemplifies this philosophy, blending personal well-being with business culture, setting a new standard for next-generation hotel experiences.”

The hotel’s interiors have been designed by Amsterdam-based designer Saar Zafrir. “We transformed a traditional conference hotel into an eclectic, contemporary resort catering to both business and leisure travelers,” he says. “The design incorporates the best elements of a business environment while offering a holistic atmosphere to leisure travellers, complete with a range of enjoyable activities.”

The 324 rooms, including 57 suites are spread across eight categories spanning seven guest floors. Signature suites range from 538-square-foot POP Suites and 807-square-foot FAB Suites to the 1,076-square-foot TOP Suite. All accommodations feature smart technologies such as keyless entry and a tablet that acts as a digital concierge. Additional comforts include coffee table books and a bespoke room fragrance.

Cardo Roma will host two dining venues, including the signature restaurant, Vertici, which offers Italian cuisine. Here, guests can enjoy pasta-making classes and chef-hosted events showcasing fresh, local flavors. Accompanying the main restaurant is Vertici Bar, offering a menu of cocktails served alongside small plates and light bites. The seasonal pool bar Spectio is the go-to spot for alfresco cocktails, snacks and smoothies accompanied by live music and DJ acts.

At the heart of the hotel lies the 12,916-square-foot Olea Wellness and Spa, featuring a traditional sauna and hammam, and six treatment rooms. At its four pools, each kept at a different temperature, guests can indulge in a bathing experience reminiscent of ancient Rome. A state-of-the-art fitness center equipped with Technogym gear is also available.

The hotel’s versatile meeting and event space spans 33,368 square feet. All spaces are thoughtfully equipped with the latest technology, while the modular setup allows every room to accommodate various configurations, making them suitable for executive meetings or collaborative workshops. It also features a 1,400-capacity ballroom and various outdoor spaces.

Cardo Roma will be joined by Cardo Brussels, Autograph Collection, the brand’s second property, in mid-2024.

For more information, visit www.cardorome.com.

