Ennismore to Debut The Hoxton in Scandinavia

Ennismore, together with AB Invest and Møller Eiendom, has announced the signing of its first Hoxton hotel in the Nordic region. The Hoxton, Oslo is slated to open in 2027. The signing also marks Ennismore’s first property in Norway.

Designed by AIME Studios, The Hoxton, Oslo will have an open-plan lobby space, 144 rooms, The Apartment (a 1,830-square-foot meetings and events space set around an open pantry kitchen) and three F&B outlets, including an all-day dining destination, a restaurant and a cocktail bar, curated by Ennismore’s F&B concept studio, Carte Blanched.

Situated by Oslo’s government quarter, The Hoxton is at the heart of a new project to revitalize the city center. A key intersection between the east and west of the city, expansion to The Government Park will connect the city, turning the area into a green, car-free neighborhood. Across the street, Møller Eiendom is revitalizing the historic public library building into Deich, House of Photography, a cultural hub with museum, restaurants and bars, due to open in 2027.

The Hoxton will also be a block from Oslo’s main street, Karl Johans gate, and a five-minute walk to Oslo’s bustling restaurant and nightlife area. Nearby attractions include the fjord, the harbor promenade, Munch Museum, the Oslo Opera House and the new National Museum.

Managed by Ennismore, The Hoxton, Oslo is a joint venture between AB Invest, a privately owned property company that develops commercial properties in the Nordics, with a focus on hotels, offices and holiday properties, and Møller Eiendom, an owner, manager and property developer who emphasizes forward-looking buildings and urban spaces.

For more information, visit www.ennismore.com.

Related Stories

Floating Stairway Opens in Norway’s Nordfjord

Norway Travel Feature: Peacefully Progressive Oslo

Wrecks, Rafts, and Replicas: Scandinavia’s Maritime Museums

Off the Map Travel Launches Northern Lights Package in Tromso