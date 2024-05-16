Ennismore Expands SO/ Brand With New Signing in Budapest

Ennismore has announced the signing of SO/ Budapest, the brand’s first destination in Hungary. SO/ Budapest is slated to open in 2026, following extensive refurbishment of both the exterior and interior of the building.

SO/ Budapest will have 350 rooms, including 56 suites and two presidential suites. Guestrooms at SO/ are inspired by the world of fashion and luxury concept stores. Guests can expect fashion-forward amenities, including back-lit vanities, open-style wardrobes and an array of dressing room mirrors. SO/ Budapest will house four F&B options, including a ground-floor restaurant with a terrace and café by Carte Blanched, Ennismore’s in-house F&B concept studio; a lobby café on the first floor and a rooftop restaurant and club. SO/ Budapest will also offer over 7,965 square feet of meeting and events spaces and 9,200 square feet of spa facilities with a swimming pool and fitness/wellness space.

Located on the city’s Pest Bank, SO/ Budapest, which is repositioning the Sofitel Budapest Chain Bridge hotel into the lifestyle segment, offers views of the Danube and the Chain Bridge.

SO/ made its debut on the global hotel scene in 2011. Besides SO/ Budapest, Ennismore has a growing pipeline of hotels opening in Hungary over the next few years, with hotels from 25hours, JO&JOE and Mama Shelter opening in the capital. Globally, Ennismore is set to open over 15 hotels and over 50 restaurants and bars in 2024, including The Hoxton Vienna; Hyde London City; 25hours The Odd Bird Hotel in Jakarta; SLS Barcelona; Mama Shelter Nice; Rixos Tersane Istanbul; and Rixos Obhur Jeddah.

For more information, visit www.ennismore.com.

Related Stories

Soak in Opulence at Budapest’s Thermal Baths

SO/ Maldives Opens as Third Resort at Crossroads Complex

Enjoying the Bohemian Vibe of Budapest’s Ruin Pubs

Accor Launches ALL Inclusive Collection With 30 Hotels