The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club in Bermuda Has Reopened

The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, the iconic grand dame resort located on Hamilton Harbor in Bermuda, has reopened to guests. Social distancing and other protocols are in place and certain restaurants remain closed (see details below).

Tip: To celebrate its reopening, the resort—affectionately called the "Pink Palace"—is offering a reopening package, "Bermuda Bliss." Travelers receive up to 40 percent off the best available rate and a $100 resort credit. Rates start at $229 nightly for a Fairmont King Room. The offer is available now though the end of the year, with eligible stays through December 31, 2021 and fully flexible cancellation up to 72 hours prior to arrival.

Guest Services and Dining

Social distancing requirements are in place across the property but guests can still enjoy the Exhale Spa, a workout class and two pools, both with poolside food and beverage service.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Those who want to feel the sand between their toes can pre-order a picnic basket and hop on pink-and-white jitneys—with physical distancing in place—and head to the private Princess Beach Club at Sinky Bay. That beach club offers in-water hammocks and watersports, including paddleboarding, snorkeling and kayaking.

Dining options at the reopened resort include 1609 with water views and fresh local seafood, Crown & Anchor for classic pub fare and a stylish new veranda, and the new Duchess Café and Gelateria, the spot for a casual breakfast or fun treat to-go. Currently, the Gold Lounge, Marcus’, and Marcus’ on the Beach are closed.

New Service and Protocols

Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, through its parent company, Accor, also has a new service—complimentary, non-emergency medical support for in-house guests—in partnership with AXA. Any guest with a non-urgent medical need can be put in touch with a medical practitioner over the phone for no cost. Currently available in English and French, the service will be available in German, Portuguese and Spanish by the end of the year.

In addition, new health and safety protocols developed with Accor, and in line with local government guidelines, have been implemented throughout the hotel following a comprehensive staff orientation and training in new procedures. Among the new measures are temperature checks for everyone entering the property, masks required throughout indoor public spaces and a limited numbers of guests in elevators. Each guestroom is also being stocked with a wellness kit which includes masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. Hand sanitizer stations have also been placed in key areas throughout the hotel.

The resort says its guest bedrooms and common areas will be cleaned to the highest standards by specially trained, professional housekeepers, using EPA-registered disinfectants; the latter have proven effective in preventing the transmission of all viruses and pathogens including COVID-19.

As an additional precaution, guestrooms will be deep cleaned and left vacant for a minimum of 48 hours after each stay.

Visit www.thehamiltonprincess.com.

Related Stories

Bermuda Announces Plan to Reopen to Air Travelers on July 1

CDC Removes 14-Day Quarantine Recommendation When Returning Home

Fairmont Southampton in Bermuda Debuts New Luxury All-Inclusive Package

Blue Diamond Resorts Now Offering Free All-In Medical Insurance