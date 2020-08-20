Blue Diamond Resorts Now Offering Free All-In Medical Insurance to Guests

by
Matt Turner
Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun - Blue Diamond Resorts
(Blue Diamond Resorts) Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun, a member of Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts has partnered with MAS Servicios to provide guests with free All-In Medical Insurance. Starting September 1, guests who book directly through Blue Diamond Resorts websites or reservation team will automatically receive extended health insurance to cover expenses incurred from any accidents or illnesses, including COVID-19-related medical needs while on vacation.

The All-In Medical Insurance provided by MAS Servicios includes, but is not limited to, the following coverage:

  • Medical assistance due to accident or illness (COVID-19 included) coverage up to $55,000
  • Emergency medical transfer, funeral or repatriation coverage up to $50,000
  • If a guest must remain at the hotel due to illness, coverage of quarantine costs up to $100 per night for 14 nights for the guest and three travel companions
  • Airfare covered for early return due to death of a relative or due to home-related accidents and emergencies
  • Medication for hospitalization, home doctor, 24-hour telephone medical assistance, psychological assistance, 24-hour legal assistance and checked luggage location are all included

In addition, the hotel management group has partnered with Cristal International Standards, a global health and security risk management business. Blue Diamond Resorts’ "Safety-Assured Vacations" program includes Cristal’s new POSI-Check (Prevention of the Spread of Infection), which is designed to monitor the effectiveness of health and safety programs in response to communicable infections in hotels and restaurants around the world.

For more information on Blue Diamond Resorts’ All-In Medical Insurance by MAS Servicios, visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

