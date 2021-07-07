Hard Rock Hotel Madrid Opens at "Golden Triangle of Art"

Hard Rock Hotels has announced the opening of Hard Rock Hotel Madrid at the "Golden Triangle of Art" in the Spanish capital. Catering to both business and leisure travelers, the new hotel has 161 contemporary rooms and suites, and offers more than 21,000 square feet of event space, including garden and rooftop venues.

History buffs would love the location of the property, surrounded by the Reina Sofia National Museum, the Prado National Museum and the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum. Within walking distance, guests can explore the historic art nouveau train station (Atocha), the Royal Botanical Garden, and the Lavapies and Embajadores neighborhoods.

At the hotel, guests will find a hanging guitar sculpture in the lobby and other vibrant artwork throughout the property; these include a life-size pink "Las Meninas" adorned with Rosalia lyrics, inspired by Diego Velazquez's masterpiece hanging in the Prado Museum and mural in GMT+1 bar inspired by the La Movida movement in Madrid.

The hotel's rooms offer diverse views, so guests can take in the lights of Madrid, or retreat from the city with a room overlooking the garden.

Among the dining choices, the brand's signature restaurant, Sessions, has an open terrace overlooking the hotel's garden and serves a take on classic Spanish cuisine. RT60 is a rooftop bar offering gourmet seafood "tins," a jamon carving station, cocktails, live music and 360-degree views of the city. There is also the GMT +1 lobby bar, which offers drinks and light fare throughout the day. The Green Room, a private chef's table serving an exclusive menu to no more than six guests, is set to open in September.

The property also comes with an outdoor swimming pool, Body Rock fitness center and Rock Om, which blends yoga with the rhythm of a custom DJ-curated soundtrack for complimentary, in-room yoga sessions.

Hard Rock Hotel Madrid also has a memorabilia collection that showcases Madrid's style and culture, as well as international music legends. It is home to over 70 pieces of memorabilia, with notable pieces including an acoustic guitar from Madrid-native singer-songwriter, Antonio Vega; blue denim jeans outfit worn by Elvis Presley during an NBC TV special in 1968; and platform boots worn by David Bowie.

The hotel also offers an array of signature brand experiences and amenities exclusive to Hard Rock Hotels, including "The Sound of Your Stay," which allows guests to experience curated playlists, listen to a tailored selection of vinyls in-room or jam on a Fender electric guitar in the privacy of their own room along with headphones and an amp.

Visit hardrockhotels.com/madrid.

