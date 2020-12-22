Hard Rock Debuts New Hotel Brand, Reverb

Hard Rock Hotels has launched Reverb by Hard Rock, a new hotel concept “designed to be an energetic cultural hub for connection, creation and inspiration among music fans, locals and travelers alike.” With a location adjacent to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Reverb Downtown Atlanta marks the first Reverb opening, with additional properties slated to open in U.S. cities in the next two years.

Guests can expect enhanced common spaces designed to encourage collaboration, specialty food and drink offerings and smart rooms that allow for them to customize their room experience. In an effort to curate experiences outside the hotel, Reverb also introduced its City Guides, all of which are unique to each locale and curated by local musicians who know their city best.

Reverb Downtown Atlanta has 195 rooms across 11 floors, various workspaces and impressive views of the Atlanta skyline from the RT60 Rooftop Bar. Across its additional properties, Reverb will have ties to the local communities, paying tribute to the talent and music fans in each city. Key features at each Reverb by Hard Rock property include:

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

City Guides: To help travelers get a taste of the local scene, Hard Rock went directly to city experts to curate drink, dining and entertainment guides. Kicking off at Reverb Downtown Atlanta with the city’s resident seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning, RIAA diamond-certified musician, Big Boi, and five-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and Atlanta native, CeeLo Green, as well as Larkin Poe and Microwave, guests will be able to experience the artists’ favorite locations throughout the city. To hear City Guide recommendations, guests are encouraged to utilize in-room Amazon Alexa to ask for local hot spots from hometown music stars.

Public and Private Spaces: Upon entry, Reverb guests are met by an open floorplan. Located in the lobby, Constant Grind Coffee & Bar is a café by day serving Lavazza coffee and a bar serving a selection of wines, local craft beers and spirits by night. The kitchen offers hot food from 6 a.m. through 11 p.m., as well as salads, sandwiches and wraps from the Grab n Go 24/7. Good to know: Reverb Downtown Atlanta grants guests full access to Reverb Radio—Hard Rock’s take on the classic boardroom designed to resemble a radio station that is available for meetings, recording podcasts or as a home to a satellite radio station—plus other co-working spaces and private spaces, such as Sound Booths, soundproof rooms equipped with a Fender guitar for jam sessions or a quite space for phone calls. A designated performance area will host live music multiple times a week.

Hotel Amenities and Room Features: Each Reverb hotel will have a mix of king, double queen and Roadie Bunk Rooms, all of which include fan-inspired artwork, workspaces and oversized showers with premium bath products. The Roadie Bunk Room comes complete with three sets of queen bunks beds, two private baths, a karaoke machine and oversized smart televisions. Each guest room includes an Alexa customized to access the Reverb City Guides, mood lighting, playlists, entertainment options and smart room controls, allowing guests to ask for fresh towels, hotel information and see what is happening in the city. As part of the Hard Rock family of hotels, Reverb properties will also offer a Body Rock Fitness Center, complete with Technogym equipment, resistance bands and free weights.

Sustainability Effort: All Reverb locations will do their part in the fight for a greener planet, starting with the reduction of water usage by way of low-flow fixtures. Most notably, Dasani PureFill dispensers provide guests the opportunity to mix and match preferred water flavorings, as well as access to purified water, both still and sparkling. In each room, guests will find a complimentary biodegradable water bottle that can be filled at any of the seven Dasani PureFill stations throughout the property. Each room is also collateral free, meaning there is no unnecessary waste. Rooms are equipped with premium bath product dispensers to avoid single-use shampoos, conditioners and lotions, as well as smart room controls for air conditioning and lighting to conserve energy by automatically turning off when leaving the room.

Reverb by Hard Rock will implement Hard Rock's “SAFE + SOUND” program to ensure that guests can enjoy their hotel experience in a safe and sanitary environment. Hard Rock International partnered with world-renowned public health and safety organizations like EcoSure, an Ecolab Division, and NSF International, formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation, to ensure its properties meet the highest standards of safety, sanitation, food handling and team member training.

Visit www.reverb.hardrockhotels.com.

Related Stories

Hard Rock Hotels Makes Ireland Debut With Dublin Property

Canyon Madness Ranch to Open April 2021 in Northeastern NM

Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel Unveils Extensive Renovation

Aparium Hotel Group’s Surety Hotel Debuts in Des Moines