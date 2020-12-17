Canyon Madness Ranch to Open April 2021 in Northeastern New Mexico

It’s hard to predict what travel in 2021 will look like, but as people start to feel more confident to roam, places offering space and privacy to social distance in comfort with the freedom to explore may be high on travelers’ lists. Introducing: Canyon Madness Ranch, a luxury ranch set on 14,000 acres in northeastern New Mexico. Opening to guests for the first time in April 2021, the ranch provides equestrian pursuits, firearm-related sports and a range of wilderness activities, from archery to hiking to river kayaking and more.

Teepee Lodge

The main house at Canyon Madness Ranch, known as Teepee Lodge, is brand-new and was designed by Mexican architect Alejandro Uribe, who is known for luxury and resort residences in Cabo San Lucas. The lodge has twin teepee-shaped peaks over an 18,000 square feet structure of indoor lodging and two levels of metal-alloy decks, which are cantilevered over the edge of the river 800 feet below.

The structures are connected by a great room, suitable for living and dining, relaxation and entertainment. The second-floor deck offers a pool table, foosball table, air-hockey tables and lounging areas. Eight contemporary-styled suites offer private living rooms, en-suite baths, king beds and sliding doors that access the balcony. Each suite has its own interior design elements. Other amenities in the lodge include the owner’s private gun and art collection with paintings, sculptures and artifacts from international artists, a large, remote-controlled outdoor jacuzzi, an expansive commercial kitchen and a menu with ranch-raised meats and farm vegetables.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Outdoor Pursuits

There are two main categories of outdoor activities offered at Canyon Madness Ranch based around the non-traditional firearms range and equestrian activities. Guest support is provided through certified or professionally trained guides and instructors.

Sport Shooting: Canyon Madness Ranch’s firearms program is designed to appeal to a range of amateur and hobby users to professional or expert firearms enthusiasts. The gun ranges include a pistol range, a rifle range providing a wide range of weaponry, long-range shooting (including scoped rifles to a maximum range of two miles), a championship Sporting Clay course and a Trap course. For a unique shooting experience, the ranch offers a military-style firearms experience that includes firing a large caliber Barrett M82-A1 (50 cal.) from the bed of a Humvee that was a veteran of the Iraq War.

Horse and Equestrian Activities: Guests can set out on trail rides around canyon edges, sunrise or sunset rides to the canyon river, or add excursions to old 19th-century Native American and homestead sites. The ranch also has a large, covered arena for focused training and lessons in disciplines like English cross-country trails and jumping or Western-style reining, cutting, cow herding or barrel-racing for beginners through expert-level riders.

Kayak, Canoe, ATV, Photography, Fishing and Archery: ATV/UTV rides can range from scenic to truly thrilling as the trails wind up and down and around the canyon edge. More challenging trails even feature opportunities for rock-crawling and bouldering. For those interested in American history, remnants of old homesteads abound together with artifacts like arrowheads and pottery. Seasonally, depending on runoff in the Canadian River, the ranch offers river activities such as kayaking or canoeing. Guests can fish or crayfish in the waters, but significant trout fishing is not available.

Guests that are expert climbers are welcome to enjoy the mountains and sandstone cliff faces at their own discretion. Near the firearms ranges (at a safe distance) is a full archery range. Equipment is available and can be enjoyed by adults and teenagers.

Dining

The Canyon Madness Ranch kitchen puts an emphasis on a farm-to-table bounty and chefs focus on healthy, organic, farm-raised and more exotic meats like buffalo and ostrich. The ranch will house an ostrich farm with two adults producing fresh eggs for the menu. Most dietary restrictions can be accommodated if notified at the time of booking.

Opening Offer

Canyon Madness Ranch has an opening offer of an all-inclusive price of $3,500 per person per week (seven nights/six full days), inclusive of lodging, activities/excursions, food, and beverage (wine, beer and sake). Bookings for three to five nights are charged at $700 per night.

Visit www.canyonmadnessranch.com.

Related Stories

New Wintertime Private Tours & Flightseeing Await in Moab, Utah

Marriott Bonvoy Starts Partnership With National Park Foundation

The Great American Road Trip

“Vintage”-Themed Utah Campsite, Yonder, to Open September 1