Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel Unveils Extensive Renovation

In Miami Beach, Florida, Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel has debuted an array of enhancements, new programming and improvements—including an extensive renovation.

Kimpton Surfcomber, an Art Basel-preferred hotel, situated oceanfront in the heart of South Beach’s Art Deco District, is currently in the final stages of a full rooms and public areas renovation. Throughout the hotel, designers have utilized understated statement pieces, sleek Calacatta marble, teak molding and textured grasscloth. Additionally, the hotel’s Vines Cabanas at Surfcomber, a dedicated outdoor space that provides guests with an elevated and private lounging alternative, have also been recently updated with brand new furniture and fixtures.

The property also recently welcomed Javier Carballo as the property’s executive chef overseeing its signature restaurant, The Social Club, as well as the property’s outdoor restaurant and bar, High Tide Beach Bar & Grill, which is set between the hotel and the beach. Chef Carballo’s cuisine incorporates Latin American touches and Spanish and Italian influences. Insider tip: Try the handmade empanadas at The Social Club, inspired by the flavors of Uruguay and chef Carballo’s grandmother’s recipe.

Finally, Kimpton Surfcomber is also in the midst of updating its meetings and events spaces, with completion set for mid 2021. The property will be able to offer events inventory for groups of all sizes. Tip: The hotel’s new elopement package will allow couples to enjoy intimate “micro-weddings,” including a dedicated planner, a beachside dinner and flexible outdoor spaces for socially distanced bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, bachelor/bachelorette parties and post-wedding brunches.

To celebrate, Kimpton Surfcomber recently announced two packages:

Couples Getaway Package: This winter package includes breakfast for two adults daily, 15 percent off spa treatments and a complimentary sweet and boozy amenity at check-in. Book by December 25 and stay through March 31, 2021.

This winter package includes breakfast for two adults daily, 15 percent off spa treatments and a complimentary sweet and boozy amenity at check-in. Book by December 25 and stay through March 31, 2021. WFH Work From Hotel Package: The Work from Hotel package includes unlimited morning coffee from 8–10 a.m. at the lobby; up to 20 pages of complimentary B&W printing; complimentary Wi-Fi; mini-office kit at check-in (note pad, pens and stapler); $15 valet parking; 15 percent discount at Social Club Restaurant or High Tide Beach Bar & Grill; and four times the IHG reward points.

