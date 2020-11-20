“Historic” Transformation of EPCOT Continues at Walt Disney World

Over the next several years, EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort theme park will continue the biggest transformation of any Disney park in history, bringing the next generation of immersive storytelling to life through a plethora of new attractions and experiences. EPCOT will be unified with four neighborhoods: World Showcase, World Celebration, World Nature and World Discovery. These neighborhoods will be filled with new experiences that take guests to new destinations.

Here's what to expect:

World Showcase

World Showcase will continue to be a celebration of culture, cuisine, architecture and traditions. The France pavilion will have the much-anticipated Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, where guests will shrink to the size of Chef Remy and race through Gusteau’s restaurant on a wild adventure. Joining this family-friendly experience in the France pavilion will be a new restaurant, La Crêperie de Paris, offering both table- and quick-service options and a menu from celebrity chef Jérôme Bocuse.

Also in the France pavilion, the classic “Impressions de France” film is now joined by the new “Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along,” directed by Don Hahn, producer of both the animated and live-action versions of film.

“Harmonious” will be one of the largest nighttime events ever created for a Disney park. It will feature massive floating set pieces, custom-built LED panels, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics, lasers and more. Additionally, “Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360” is now playing in the Canada pavilion with new scenes, a new musical score by Canadian composer Andrew Lockington and new narration by award-winning actors Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy.

New at The American Adventure pavilion is Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue, a fast-casual restaurant serving classic American backyard barbecue and home-style craft brews. The restaurant takes its name from Sam Eagle; the Muppet hosts a centennial cookoff.

World Celebration

World Celebration will offer new experiences that connect guests to one another and the world around them. The EPCOT entrance plaza is transforming, welcoming guests with new pathways and green spaces. There will also be a new fountain at the base of Spaceship Earth.

As guests pass Spaceship Earth, they can take in new view of World Showcase from Dreamers Point. World Celebration will also have a new statue honoring the legacy of Walt Disney, plus natural environments and global design elements filled with “Disney magic,” including a story fountain celebrating iconic Disney storytelling. Surrounding the garden will be new retail and dining locations, along with a renovated festival area that will be home to ever-changing events.

World Nature

Journey of Water

World Nature will be dedicated to understanding and preserving the beauty, awe and balance of the natural world. It will include The Land and The Seas with Nemo & Friends pavilions.

Journey of Water, inspired by Moana, will be the first Disney Parks experience inspired by the film. This exploration trail will invite guests to meet and play with “magical,” living water. Just like Moana’s friend the ocean, water will have a personality of its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way.

The Land pavilion's new film, "Awesome Planet," showcases the beauty, diversity and dynamic story of Earth. The 10-minute show features in-theater effects and an original musical score from Academy Award-winning composer Steven Price.

World Discovery

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

In World Discovery, stories about science, technology and intergalactic adventure come to life.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be the first “other-world” showcase pavilion at EPCOT. The adventure starts in the Galaxarium, a planetarium-like exhibition that explores the similarities and mysteries of the formation of Earth’s galaxy and Xandar. Guests will be invited to learn more about the treasures Xandar has to share—until the moment when the Guardians of the Galaxy arrive, and adventures across the cosmos ensue. The attraction will feature a new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering: A storytelling coaster that rotates 360 degrees to focus guests on the action, including the first reverse launch on a Disney coaster.

In an expansion of the Mission: SPACE pavilion, the new restaurant Space 220 will offer the celestial panorama of a space station, including daytime and nighttime views of Earth from 220 miles up. Guests will board a space elevator for a journey to the Centauri Space Station; along the way, viewports will give guests real-time perspective as they travel high above the planet. Space 220 will be operated by the Patina Restaurant Group.

