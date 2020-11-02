Orlando World Center Marriott Debuts Multimillion-Dollar Renovation

The Orlando World Center Marriott is welcoming travelers back with a brand-new look after completing a multimillion-dollar property renovation. To celebrate, the resort is debuting special offers, which include greater savings for longer stays, as well as a new unlimited golf package to commemorate the reopening of the newly redesigned Hawk’s Landing Golf Course.

Accommodations

The guestrooms and suites were completely renovated, now sporting a muted color palette of blue and grays with wood accents, including a new hard surface floor in the guestrooms. The suites had last been renovated in 2013 and the guestrooms in 2008. Most rooms have a full-size balcony with two chairs and there is an option to upgrade to a view of the main pool, which has a nightly laser show. Among other renovations, enhancements include:

New furniture, draperies, bed linens and décor

Conversion of all double/double beds to queen/queen to provide more space for families

Changeover from bathtubs to walk-in showers in 75 percent of the guestrooms

55-inch Smart TVs in all rooms

Hospitality Suites adapted to become one-bedroom suites with either a king or two queens, two full bathrooms, a dining table, large balcony, and the option to add additional connecting bedrooms

Golf Course

Hawk’s Landing Golf Course offers a new design. Three holes were completely rebuilt, including the signature finishing Hole 18, which is now a 204-yard, Par 3 island green. These changes are a culmination of a multi-year improvement plan, which included a complete bunker renovation with capillary concrete liners, and a conversion of all putting greens to Diamond Zoysiagrass, which receive positive reviews for speed and consistency.

The redesigned golf course was necessary to make way for the resort’s expansion of the meeting space, where it will be adding 60,000 square feet of function space with 24 additional meeting rooms.

Lobby

The front desk of the hotel was also updated. The lobby now has an open atrium style space with contemporary design. Adjacent to the front desk, the Lobby Bar was refurbished, and a sushi bar was added, providing the seventh dining option for hotel guests. From the lobby, guests can step out onto the terrace to take in views of the sun setting over the main pool and enjoy seating around one of the two fire pits.

Deal: To entice travelers to come see all of the new enhancements, Orlando World Center Marriott is currently offering a variety of packages, including up to 25 percent savings off standard rates, as well as a variety of unlimited golf package options.

