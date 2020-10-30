Discover The Palm Beaches Launches Advisor Incentive Program

by Matt Turner
Singer Island // Photo by Captain Kimo via Discover the Palm Beaches

Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB), the official tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, launched a new incentive program on October 1 for travel agencies and advisors that secure business to the destination. In partnership with Travelport, a global distribution system (GDS) travel technology company, the initiative targets advisors based in Florida and the neighboring states of Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Louisiana and Texas. Agencies and advisors who utilize Travelport reservation systems will automatically be eligible to receive an additional 3 percent commission when booking business to Palm Beach County hotels.

The booking window through Travelport’s GDS is now through November 30, 2020, for travel redemption through April 15, 2021. According to Travelport, DTPB is the first partner destination marketing organization (DMO) to provide such a substantial commission-based incentive in the U.S.

The purpose of the program, DTPB says, is three-fold:

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals!

Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter.
  • Increase exposure of The Palm Beaches with those actively seeking to travel to or within the Sunshine State
  • Further generate short-term and long-term bookings to The Palm Beaches
  • Thank the travel advisor community for their continued support

According to MMGY Global’s 2019 Portrait of the American Traveler, 24 percent of travelers interested in The Palm Beaches used a travel advisor for their bookings. With an inventory of more than 17,000 hotel rooms and an increase in consumer confidence, this partnership poses an advantageous opportunity for local hoteliers in Palm Beach County.

DTPB serves as the tourism arm for all 39 cities and towns that collectively make up Palm Beach County. Key cities and towns include Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Singer Island and Riviera Beach, Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Lake Worth, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton.

Related Stories

Avoya Advocates Split Commission for Travel Distribution System

Travelport Launches Free Airline Health & Safety Tracker

Tourism New Zealand Launches New Marketing Hub

Carnival Launches Webcast for Travel Partners, FCC Toolkit

Read more on:
Travel Agent Commissions Running a Travel Agency Destination Information Discover the Palm Beaches Florida Tourism Continental United States Palm Beach Travelport Delray Beach Boynton Beach Jupiter Palm Beach Gardens Singer Island Riviera Beach West Palm Beach Lake Worth Boca Raton

Suggested Articles:

The Colosseum in Rome, Italy at sunrise
Tours

Perillo’s Learning Journeys to Leave USTOA, Become Independent

Perillo’s Learning Journeys, a brand of Perillo Tours, will resign its USTOA)membership as it spins off to become a separate company. Read more here.

by Matt Turner
Your Business

Epperly Travel Hires Managing Director, Expands Hosting Program

Atlanta-based Epperly Travel has announced the hiring of managing director Cassie McMillion Deifik in tandem with the expansion of its IC program.

by Matt Turner
Your Business

Just Back: Female Leaders in Travel Conclave

Elizabeth Moran with VIP Vacations Inc attended the Female Leaders in Travel Conclave at Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos. She's back with this report.

by Elizabeth Moran