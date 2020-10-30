Discover The Palm Beaches Launches Advisor Incentive Program

Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB), the official tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, launched a new incentive program on October 1 for travel agencies and advisors that secure business to the destination. In partnership with Travelport, a global distribution system (GDS) travel technology company, the initiative targets advisors based in Florida and the neighboring states of Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Louisiana and Texas. Agencies and advisors who utilize Travelport reservation systems will automatically be eligible to receive an additional 3 percent commission when booking business to Palm Beach County hotels.

The booking window through Travelport’s GDS is now through November 30, 2020, for travel redemption through April 15, 2021. According to Travelport, DTPB is the first partner destination marketing organization (DMO) to provide such a substantial commission-based incentive in the U.S.

The purpose of the program, DTPB says, is three-fold:

Increase exposure of The Palm Beaches with those actively seeking to travel to or within the Sunshine State

Further generate short-term and long-term bookings to The Palm Beaches

Thank the travel advisor community for their continued support

According to MMGY Global’s 2019 Portrait of the American Traveler, 24 percent of travelers interested in The Palm Beaches used a travel advisor for their bookings. With an inventory of more than 17,000 hotel rooms and an increase in consumer confidence, this partnership poses an advantageous opportunity for local hoteliers in Palm Beach County.

DTPB serves as the tourism arm for all 39 cities and towns that collectively make up Palm Beach County. Key cities and towns include Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Singer Island and Riviera Beach, Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Lake Worth, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton.

