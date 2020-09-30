Monarch Beach Resort to Convert to Waldorf Astoria Brand

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts announced the upcoming debut of the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, a 400-room AAA five-diamond hotel in Dana Point, CA. Monarch Beach Resort was purchased by Ohana Real Estate Investors in November 2019.

Located just 60 miles south of Los Angeles, the resort is set on the hillside along the coast of Dana Point and offers panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. Each of the 400 guestrooms and suites have lavish textiles, comfortable chaise lounges, ocean-inspired artwork and marble-top armoires to complement the full marble baths. Modern patio furniture adorns the balconies off every room and suite, and first-floor patios even have fire pits. Bluetooth-enabled alarm clocks and flat screen televisions allow guests to seamlessly sync phones or tablets to play music and stream movies.

Resort guests and club members can access coastal paths leading to seaside bluffs and exclusive access to the private beach club, via a scenic Monarch Beach Resort tram ride. An expansive outdoor pool area includes the Monarch Pool, a family pool and two infinity-edge ocean view Jacuzzis, plus private cabanas with built-in music, stocked minibars and fire pits. An award-winning, oceanfront 18-hole golf course, designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr., welcomes golf enthusiasts.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

The 30,000-square-foot Spa at Monarch Beach Resort has 24 treatment rooms and suites. More than 70 signature treatments and wellness programs are available, as is a lap pool, boutique, Dana Point’s only Drybar salon and Deborah Lippmann nail studio. More than 40 weekly fitness, yoga and meditation classes are offered, including beach yoga.

Monarch Beach Resort has seven F&B venues, including Bourbon Steak Orange County, Michael Mina’s acclaimed steakhouse restaurant concept. There is additionally AVEO Table + Bar, a Mediterranean concept that embraces the seasonal bounty of the Californian coastline, Club 19, a gastropub dining experience located at the 1st tee on the golf course, and the poolside Mexi-Cali cantina Sombra. Other options include the lobby lounge area, 33˚North, the marketplace Part & Parcel, and, exclusive to resort guests and members, the Monarch Bay Beach Club, an oceanfront bar and restaurant serving seafood and coastal cuisine.

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts guests can access additional benefits of Hilton Honors membership.

Visit www.hilton.com/en/waldorf-astoria.

Related Stories

Luxury Camp and Events Space to Debut Outside Chicago in 2021

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to Make Debut on January 15, 2021

U.S. Travel Industry Collaborates on "Let's Go There" Campaign

Marriott Bonvoy Starts Partnership With National Park Foundation