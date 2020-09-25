Luxury Camp and Events Space to Debut Outside Chicago in 2021

A new luxury campground and events space is set to open outside of Chicago. Camp Aramoni is located on 96 acres of forest and wildlife terrain along the Vermilion River; it was previously a 19th-century brickyard that’s been restored by a wife and husband duo.

Guests can look forward to 11 tents with hotel-level amenities and on-grounds activities such as wine tastings, yoga, in-suite massages and more. Camp Aramoni's events space, Bricks & Stones, is currently open for micro-weddings with the capacity to host larger scale events in the future. Under two hours from Chicago, Camp Aramoni is also “a stone's throw” from Starved Rock State Park.

History and Preservation

The historical site that is now Camp Aramoni was once home to a fully functioning brickyard, originally known as the Ristokrat Clay Products Company, which operated from 1870 to 1981. After closing, the brickyard left behind structures like three massive coal-fired brick kilns, a blacksmith shop, abandoned railroad tracks and more. When founders and wife and husband team Jennifer and Tim Bias discovered and purchased the property in 2017, the site was restored with great measures taken to retain and showcase elements bearing its original industrial charm.

Elevated Camping Experience

Guests will have the option of 11 semi-permanent, safari-style tents custom-made in South Africa. Each is outfitted with upscale amenities, including air conditioning and heat, hardwood floors, king-sized beds, a private en-suite restroom and minifridge. Lodging at Camp Aramoni accommodates a modest 54 guests per night, while the campgrounds are expansive enough for corporate retreats and full wedding buyouts. The property boasts several main posts for various guest experiences, including The Barn, the campground’s refined rustic lodge, which offers dining areas where breakfast is served daily, a space for food and wine tastings and a general store stocked with sundries, snacks and grab-and-go meals. Just steps outside this space sits The Burlington, a restored 1961 Airstream Overlander RV converted into a coffee and espresso bar for walk-up access.

Food and Beverage Program

Camp Aramoni will offer a chef-driven food and beverage program with seasonally focused menus available in-suite or for full-service dining at The Barn. The experienced culinary team will curate everything from personalized food and drink packages for events, craft cocktail kits, and gourmet welcome packages to fine-dining experiences, such as wine tastings under the open sky. Guests can also look forward to collaborations with area distilleries, breweries and artisans throughout the surrounding region.

Wedding and Corporate Retreats

Camp Aramoni's private event space, Bricks & Stones, was formerly the brickyard's blacksmith shop during the 1800s. Great care was taken to preserve the history and charm of the building, which has a grand fireplace and numerous brick kilns, plus modern amenities such as the elegant Bowers Suite, a multipurpose room named after the former superintendent of the brickyard. Bricks & Stones can accommodate 100 seated guests indoors and can accommodate large parties or festivals outdoors in the open lawn with a covered pavilion, outdoor kitchen and deck.

Outdoor Recreation and Relaxation

Within the 96 acres, Camp Aramoni offers trails for hiking through the forest, tranquil ponds and wildflower fields. Guests can also opt for a la carte experience upgrades, including morning yoga classes, wine tastings, cooking demonstrations, food and beverage pairings, lawn games and bicycle rides, as well as in-suite massages, manicures and pedicures. Another premier amenity is Camp Aramoni’s proximity to Starved Rock State Park. Voted the number-one attraction in Illinois, Starved Rock State Park is best known for its steep sandstone canyons formed by glacial meltwater.

Camp Aramoni is located in Tonica, IL and is slated to open in spring 2021; it is accepting bookings for weddings and events.

