First Kimpton Hotel in Nebraska Opens Mid-November

Kimpton will be making its brand debut in Nebraska with the mid-November opening of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel in Omaha. The hotel will be located in the 1916 Blackstone Hotel located within Omaha's historic Blackstone District, burgeoning neighborhood known for art, entertainment, boutique shops and good eats. Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel underwent a $75 million renovation.

The eight-story building, a prime example of Second Renaissance Revival architecture, was declared an Omaha Landmark in 1983 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985. Significant historical and design elements of the original hotel will be restored.

The hotel will have 205 guestrooms (including 31 suites), a resort-style swimming pool and expansive pool club, a classic steakhouse and mixology-forward cocktail lounge, a cafe serving French-inspired fare, high tea served daily, a spacious solarium, and a rooftop terrace ideal for social events or simply taking in the view.

A Taste of Omaha

The Kimpton Cottonwood will have five food and beverage concepts. Omaha neighbors in the District, including Archetype Coffee, Coneflower Creamery and Scriptown Brewery, will be featured on menus, which will also honor the former Blacktone Hotel's history. For example, the Reuben sandwich was inspired by Reuben Kulakofsky during a weekly poker game held at the original Blackstone Hotel and the sandwich was later introduced to the world in 1925 on a hotel menu. The hotel also debuted butter brickle ice cream in the 1920s. Both will be honored and served at the hotel.

The property's 50-plus piece art collection, entirely produced by Nebraskan artists, will be the first-ever hotel curation by community activist and artist Watie White. White describes the collection as "a certain autobiography of Omaha" and deeply connected to the city. One of the hotel's five commissioned pieces by Omaha-born BIPOC fiber and textile artist, Celeste Butler, is a quilt display incorporating materials from the original Blackstone Hotel, such as a rusted shower drain and Cottonwood leaves from property grounds.

The former Blackstone Hotel was the epicenter of the city's social scene and a destination for some of the biggest celebrities and dignitaries such as Bob Hope, Jimmy Stewart, Ronald Reagan, John F. Kennedy and Eleanor Roosevelt. Upon reopening as The Kimpton Cottonwood, the hotel will play host to an ongoing schedule of seasonal events and regular entertainment.

Opening Offers: The hotel is offering the “Eat. Stay. Love.” offer, inclusive of a $50 food and beverage credit and complimentary parking (must be booked here by December 31, 2020 for stays until March 31, 2021) and the "Drive and Stay Getaway," which includes complimentary overnight valet parking.

Visit www.thecottonwoodhotel.com.

