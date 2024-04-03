Hilton Acquires NoMad Brand to Expand Luxury Offerings

Hilton has acquired a majority controlling interest in Sydell Group to expand the NoMad Hotels brand from its existing London flagship location to high-end markets around the world. The addition of NoMad to Hilton’s brand portfolio marks the company's entry into the luxury lifestyle hotel market.

Over the past decade, Sydell, led by founder Andrew Zobler, has created seven lifestyle brands, with hotel concepts including NoMad, The Line, Freehand and The Ned. Sydell will be responsible for the design, branding and management of the NoMad brand while Hilton will lead all development. The NoMad brand will be fully integrated into Hilton’s commercial platforms, including Hilton Honors. All NoMad properties will remain independently owned.

Hilton projects that as many as 100 NoMad properties will be developed globally over time, with approximately 10 already in advanced stages of discussion with Sydell.

“Adding NoMad to our growing brand portfolio will create new offerings for guests seeking unique luxury experiences in some of the world’s most desirable locations,” Chris Silcock, president, global brands and commercial services, Hilton, said in a statement. “By pairing an already proven brand concept that’s ready for expansion with the power of Hilton’s commercial engine, we are accelerating our ability to drive growth in the luxury lifestyle segment.

“Coupled with our recently announced exclusive partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World and our planned acquisition of the Graduate Hotels brand, Hilton is leading the hotel industry with the addition of innovative new luxury and lifestyle offerings that meet changing guest needs and add new opportunities for owners to join our system,” Silcock added.

NoMad’s flagship property, the NoMad London, will be available for booking to Hilton guests beginning later this year, and Hilton is planning an expansion of NoMad in global top markets going forward.

NoMad Las Vegas is excluded from the transaction and will rebrand to a new flag in the coming months.

“We’re excited to begin this new phase for Sydell, as we enter into a partnership with Hilton to expand the NoMad brand around the world,” said Zobler, founder and CEO, Sydell. “Grounded in the idea of the hotel as a great home, the NoMad brand is dedicated to providing guests with accessible luxury, exceptional design and award-winning food and beverage. Hilton’s expertise in both luxury and lifestyle, paired with its track record in scaling brands, makes for an exciting opportunity. We look forward to seeing NoMad expand into sought-after neighborhoods all around the world.”

This story originally appeared on www.hotelmanagement.net.

