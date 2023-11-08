Hilton, Hallmark Channel Offering “Countdown to Christmas” Suites

Hilton and Hallmark Channel are teaming up to give travelers, fans, and viewers the chance to immerse themselves in Hallmark’s beloved “Countdown to Christmas” movies, at select Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties in New York, Houston and Chicago.

Holiday movie enthusiasts can book their stay in the limited-time, custom-designed Hallmark Channel “Countdown to Christmas” Holiday Suites by Hilton at three Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties across the United States. These include “Hallmark’s Holiday Sweetest Suite” at Hilton New York Times Square, to the “Haul Out the Holly” suite at Hilton Americas-Houston to a “Santa Summit” suite at Hilton Chicago. Each guestroom has been crafted to transport guests into a world of cozy firesides, twinkle-lit trees and the timeless spirit of holiday joy.

Each of the Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Hallmark Channel suites will have festive decor that is reflective of the property’s locale, as well as symbols from “Countdown to Christmas” movies.

Hallmark’s Holiday Sweetest Suite: Together, Hilton and Hallmark will deck the halls with unique scratch-and-sniff wall decals to smell the aroma of the season at every turn, candy cane-inspired props and delightful décor for the holiday photo ops, and an in-room custom Hallmark Channel candy store to enjoy while cozying up to this season’s newest holiday films. The room will also have a curated Christmas Tree with candy garland and DIY candy ornaments to create with friends and family.

Haul Out the Holly: Inspired by the all-new original Hallmark holiday movie premiere of "Haul Out The Holly: Lit Up," this festive suite has holiday designs and light treatments throughout, including light pillows, a light-up holiday village, a custom holiday light decorating station, a gingerbread bar, and more. Fans can expect special surprise-and-delight moments like a festive oversized game, a custom Hallmark Channel light-up marquee, and even a twinkling Christmas light ceiling. This stay will allow guests to embrace the essence of the sequel film, which stars Hallmark star Lacey Chabert and centers on the iconic residents and ongoing HOA decorating competitions—and infamous citations—of the ever-festive Evergreen Lane.

Santa Summit: This year, the holiday suite at Hilton Chicago will offer festivities that inspire the spirit of friendship and adventure, featuring vintage Santa décor, life-sized reindeer, a Santa-themed bed and cookie kit, a heartwarming wall installation for Letters to Santa and more. What’s more, the room was created to bring to life the all-new original Hallmark Channel holiday movie premiere, “The Santa Summit,” which centers on the bonds of friendship that bring true meaning to the holidays. As a special surprise for travelers slumbering in the Santa Summit suite, Mr. Claus has even guaranteed a spot on the nice list following each stay. In the hotel lobby, guests staying at this historic hotel will be transported into the holiday stay with a 24-foot Christmas tree decorated with nearly 2,000 inches of garland, and a gingerbread replica of Hilton Chicago, complete with Chicago’s iconic skyline. Guests and Hallmark fans alike can even take part in finding Santa’s Missing Buttons, hidden throughout the hotel, to receive a treat from the Hallmark Holiday Cart.

Each guestroom will include a custom-decorated Christmas tree and complimentary hot cocoa station. To keep the holiday cheer going all season long, each guest suite will also include Hallmark Channel branded takeaways guests can enjoy with their loved ones during or after their holiday stay. Items include Hallmark Channel Wine, Bissinger’s cocoa mix and hot cocoa bombs, Republic of Tea products, wine glasses, mugs, and more.

This year, guests at all three properties can get into the holiday spirit with the Hallmark Holiday Cosmopolitan, a unique cocktail offering crafted by Hilton’s expert mixologists and uniquely designed to invoke every Hallmark lover’s small-town holiday dreams while staying in the big city. The festive cocktail will be served alongside a zero-proof cocktail for all cheerful travelers to enjoy throughout the season.

Reservations for Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” Holiday Suites by Hilton are available to book from November 1, 2023, with stays running from November 7, 2023 to January 2, 2024 at Hilton New York Times Square; from November 7, 2023 to January 1, 2024 at Hilton Americas-Houston; and from November 7 to December 30, 2023 at Hilton Chicago.

To enjoy a sneak peek of the “Countdown to Christmas” Holiday Suites by Hilton or book a stay, visit www.hilton.com/hallmark.

