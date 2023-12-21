The Hotel Maria Debuts in Helsinki

The Hotel Maria has opened its doors in Helsinki. Joining Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Legend Collection, this hotel is situated in the city’s historic Kruununhaka district. It offers 117 rooms, including 38 suites, two restaurants, a ballroom, chapel, spa and a boutique showcasing jewelry of Faberge and Finnish designers.

As the first hotel in the Nordics to employ a Wellness Concierge, the hotel offers personalized programs ,including specially tailored jet lag treatments and nutrition programs, a weekly Run Club and in-suite spa treatments. There are an additional 19 Spa Suites with private saunas or steam rooms and large soaking tubs.

In addition, the on-site Maria Spa has a large coed Finnish sauna, a steam room, cold and warm water plunge pools, jacuzzi, and a greenery-filled fully enclosed atrium sanctuary with the Spa Bar. A range of signature skin and body treatments are offered in four treatment rooms with luxury products from the Biologique Recherche range. The wellness options will expand further in June 2024 with the opening of The Maria Wellness Club, which will offer a design-forward fitness space with training programs for guests and locals alike.

The Hotel Maria is a collection of four architecturally and historically prominent buildings dating to 1885, protected by The Finnish Heritage Agency. The hotel, blending Finnish culture with American style, offers a variety of accommodation options, including guestrooms that provide double the space of typical Finnish hotels, with an average size exceeding 460 square feet. Rooms include large “American-style” beds, state-of-the-art technology and marble bathrooms, most with extra-large soaking tubs, electric fireplaces and televisions.

Besides standard luxury hotel services such as valet parking and concierge assistance, The Hotel Maria offers private butler services, dog and babysitting, personal shoppers and an Experience Manager dedicated to curating and delivering bespoke luxury adventures throughout Finland. The hotel’s location allows for easy exploration of Helsinki’s landmark attractions, while partnerships with high-end hotels and resorts in Lapland and the Lake District offer stays with views of the Northern Lights and the lake region.

The signature restaurant, Lilja, uses wild-caught fish and has its own buoy in Aland, where seaweed is cultivated and collected for the kitchen’s needs, among other organic local producers, such as Rolling Cheese from Töölö, Helsinki Meijeri’s cheeses and yogurt produced in Viikki and churned butter from Mouhujärvi, to name a few. For more intimate dining, Lilja’s private dining room, Valley, offers seating for up to 12. The brasserie style Garden Terrace offers afternoon tea and an all-day dining menu inspired by classic international and Nordic cuisine, while Bar Maria is a chic lounge inspired by the Arctic, specializing in champagne (many by the glass) and caviar. In-room dining is also available.

Good to know: The hotel has energy-efficient lighting, indoor climate control, and renewable energy sources. It also participates in recycling programs.

The final stage of The Hotel Maria’s opening will take place in June 2024 with the completion of the Liisankatu 8A and Maneesikatu side buildings, doubling room availability. Liisankatu is home to the Maria Ballroom and the adjacent Lily room, an intimate dining and meeting space for four, while Maneesikatu will invigorate guests 24 hours a day with The Maria Wellness Club and Wellness Studio.

For more information, visit www.hotelmaria.fi.

