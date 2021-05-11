Hyatt Announces Return of Hyatt Loves Local Collaborations to Help Revitalize Communities

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that Hyatt hotels across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Southwest Asia regions have launched more than 160 "Hyatt Loves Local" collaborations in a continued effort to help revitalize and advance care to communities and small businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the success of the 2020 community-driven initiative, which provides complimentary resources and exposure to select local businesses that have struggled during the pandemic, "Hyatt Loves Local" has evolved to further meet the current needs of Hyatt communities and guests, including collaborating with more minority-owned and female-owned businesses and delivering reimagined experiences inspired by the new travel landscape. In turn, "Hyatt Loves Local" connects those in-need directly with Hyatt guests and locals through distinctly local offerings, including wellbeing, arts and entertainment, “voluntourism,” traveling with pets and culinary experiences.

Aligned with Hyatt’s "Change Starts Here" commitment to accelerate Hyatt’s longstanding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, nearly half of the 100 participating hotels are teaming up with more than 65 minority-owned and female-owned businesses, two groups that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Participating hotels are also working with new businesses that were born out of the pandemic. For example, Hyatt Regency Mission Bay in San Diego is collaborating with Seaside Cinema to offer personalized, mobile outdoor movie experiences on the shores of Mission Bay.

The latest Hyatt Loves Local trends and collaborations include:

Emphasizing Wellbeing: With a focus on safety first and wellbeing always, Hyatt is reimagining the hotel journey with new wellbeing amenities and offerings that support local wellness providers who were forced to reduce or reshape their offerings during the pandemic:

Hyatt Centric Downtown Portland in Oregon has collaborated with My Aroma Rocks , a local female-owned mind-body-spirit company specializing in aromatherapy, and Aesthete Tea , a female- and QBIPOC-owned organic loose-leaf tea and herbal blend brand, to offer a new “Self Care” room package to heighten guests’ focus on wellbeing.

in has collaborated with , a local female-owned mind-body-spirit company specializing in aromatherapy, and , a female- and QBIPOC-owned organic loose-leaf tea and herbal blend brand, to offer a new “Self Care” room package to heighten guests’ focus on wellbeing. Andaz San Diego is offering its rooftop for dance fitness classes with LR Dance & Fitness twice a week, growing class sizes and benefitting the bottom line of owner Lovelyn Redfearn .

is offering its rooftop for dance fitness classes with twice a week, growing class sizes and benefitting the bottom line of owner . Thompson Nashville has teamed up with IV therapy business Invigorate Health to offer guests a wellbeing-focused “Boost Your Stay…in a Wellness Way” package, with all proceeds for in-room, on-demand IV immune boosts going directly back to local business.

Pet Projects: Pet adoptions boomed during the pandemic lockdown, with many travelers planning to bring their furry friends along for their next trip. Hyatt hotels are collaborating with local pet businesses to offer pampering and perks to pet travelers:

Hyatt House Dallas/Richardson is collaborating with female-/Black-owned Lucy Lu Doggy Treats to offer complimentary space in the lobby for guests and locals to buy products.

is collaborating with female-/Black-owned to offer complimentary space in the lobby for guests and locals to buy products. Ambassador Chicago, a JdV by Hyatt hotel is teaming up with nearby pet boutique Tails in the City to offer guests a “ PAWsome Experience ,” which includes treats, pick up bags, a toy, and local information for guests’ pet to experience Chicago .

hotel is teaming up with nearby pet boutique to offer guests a “ ,” which includes treats, pick up bags, a toy, and local information for guests’ pet to experience . Hyatt House Virginia Beach/Oceanfront has collaborated with female-owned Sitters by the Sea to offer World of Hyatt members discounted pet services such as pet sitting and dog walking.

The Art of Hospitality: As museums, movie theaters, and concert venues continue to face strict regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19, consumers are hungrier than ever to reconnect with arts and culture again. Hyatt hotels are serving guests art, music and film experiences in a socially distant manner:

Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead has launched a gallery space for local artists to showcase and sell their art. The hotel’s first artist will be oil portrait and illustration artist Dwayne Mitchell , who is also a security employee of Grand Hyatt Atlanta.

in has launched a gallery space for local artists to showcase and sell their art. The hotel’s first artist will be oil portrait and illustration artist , who is also a security employee of Grand Hyatt Atlanta. Hyatt Place Madison/Downtown in Wisconsin is using its lobby to sell craft kits from Revel Madison , a female-owned DIY arts and crafts business that had to close its craft bar during the pandemic due to county restrictions.

in is using its lobby to sell craft kits from , a female-owned DIY arts and crafts business that had to close its craft bar during the pandemic due to county restrictions. Park Hyatt Chicago is teaming up with a three-piece band led by Egyptian-born Alex Wasilyn for a concert series hosted in the hotel’s outdoor garden during weekend brunches.

Stepping up for Voluntourism: The struggles of the pandemic have inspired many travelers to volunteer their time to support local organizations who have received less volunteer support over the past year and Hyatt hotels are connecting guests with these opportunities:

Alila Diwa Goa in India teamed up with a local podher (breadmaker) offering guests an experience to learn about the local breadmaking artistry and volunteer to prepare fresh breads for the kids at the nearby community center.

in India teamed up with a local podher (breadmaker) offering guests an experience to learn about the local breadmaking artistry and volunteer to prepare fresh breads for the kids at the nearby community center. Hyatt Regency Calgary in Alberta, Canada has started a rooftop garden to provide fresh produce for the Calgary Community Fridge on an ongoing basis. Come harvest time each season, a special group of World of Hyatt members and local community members will participate in safely gathering the produce to be donated.

in has started a rooftop garden to provide fresh produce for the on an ongoing basis. Come harvest time each season, a special group of World of Hyatt members and local community members will participate in safely gathering the produce to be donated. Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is working with Parley, an organization focused on strengthening local conservation efforts, to help support a plastic collection competition at a nearby uninhabited island.

Reimagining Hotel Gift Shops: Hyatt properties are taking onsite retail to new, hyper-local heights by inviting local makers and businesses to create and sell their products on property, resulting in guest experiences that educate and make a positive impact on communities:

Park Hyatt Zanzibar off the coast of Africa will collaborate with female-owned businesses including the sewing cooperative Sasik Pillows and traditional African art artisan Zivansh to host a monthly flea market and dinner to feature their products.

off the coast of Africa will collaborate with female-owned businesses including the sewing cooperative and traditional African art artisan to host a monthly flea market and dinner to feature their products. Hyatt Regency Cartagena has teamed with Art Visbal Cartagena to showcase artisans from La Guajira, Colombia , who design and create traditional Colombian purses, known as Mochilas , and other items for guests to wear and decorate their homes.

has teamed with to showcase artisans from , who design and create traditional Colombian purses, known as , and other items for guests to wear and decorate their homes. Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore in India is offering space near its 24/7 restaurant for Elemental by Nanya, a female-owned concrete décor business, to showcase and sell its products.

For more information about Hyatt Loves Local and participating property collaborations, visit hyatt.com/hyattloveslocal.

