Key West’s Southernmost Beach Resort Unveils Makeover

Southernmost Beach Resort in Key West, FL, has unveiled its $12.5 million transformation of The Guesthouses. This adults-only retreat consists of four meticulously restored 19th century-styled Victorian homes—namely La Mer, Dewey, Avalon and Duval Gardens. Steeped in history, The Guesthouses have witnessed Key West’s evolution, from serving as one of the island’s first hospitals and a boys’ schoolhouse to a military stronghold during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Miami-based design firm Big Time Design Studios was tapped for the project. Each guesthouse, overseen by an innkeeper, offers a blend of a bed and breakfast’s intimate charm and a modern resort’s amenities and service. The shared spaces of The Guesthouses foster a sense of community and connection. Dewey Deck, located on the beachfront, and the newly added Parlour at Avalon serve as spaces for socializing. Guests can enjoy complimentary breakfast and afternoon hors d’oeuvres at Dewey Deck. The bar at Avalon offers an array of hand-crafted cocktails, a selection of local beers and wine.

Good to know: These guests will have full access to Southernmost Beach Resort’s range of amenities, including three pools, bars, a spa, retail spaces, a private beach and Southernmost Beach Café.

In 2022 Southernmost Beach Resort completed an extensive renovation to its exterior façade, breezeways and 243 guestrooms. This was preceded by a refurbishment of the resort’s lobby, Pineapple Pool and Bar, and the addition of an exterior patio at the signature Beach Café in 2021. The Guesthouses completes the renovations, providing a modern resort experience for travelers.

For more information, visit www.southernmostbeachresort.com.

