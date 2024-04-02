Winter Haven Hotel Miami Beach Unveils Renovaton

Winter Haven Hotel Miami Beach, the 70-key Art Deco boutique hotel, located along Ocean Drive, has unveiled a transformation with fully renovated guestrooms. Nice touch: Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with a complimentary glass of prosecco.

The updated Winter Haven Hotel Miami Beach offers various room categories and on-property amenities for guests to enjoy. In-room amenities include a plush bed, an in-room honor bar, espresso machines, luxury bath products and Wi-Fi. Guests staying in an Oceanfront King or Oceanfront Double room can enjoy views of Lummus Park, the beach and the Atlantic Ocean.

From the dining side, Il Bolognese serves Italian and Bolognese cuisine. All guests enjoy special deals on all menu items at the restaurant. Guests will also have the option of savoring the restaurant’s dishes from the comfort of their room. Separately, K’Alma Spa offers a range of therapies and treatments at special prices. Daily passes are included with access to wellness perks including Gymage, the off-site gym.

Guests are invited to soak up the sun on the rooftop terrace, sip cocktails in the lobby bar, enjoy a bike ride on a complimentary bike or take a leisurely stroll through Lummus Park to the sand, where beach chairs await. The boutique hotel offers an ideal base on Miami Beach from where guests can explore local art, dining, shopping and nightlife scenes or simply relax at the property, enjoying access to a range of facilities.

For more information, visit www.winterhavenhotelsobe.com.

