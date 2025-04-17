The Luxury Collection Expands With Halifax, Canada Opening

The Luxury Collection has announced the introduction of Muir, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Halifax. The Nova Scotia hotel joins the brand’s global portfolio, and represents a significant milestone in the brand’s continued expansion in Canada.

The hotel is located on the Halifax waterfront in Queen’s Marque, the city’s newest cultural district, and offers 109 guestrooms and suites, each drawing inspiration from the region, which can be seen through bespoke furnishings, original Nova Scotia art and expansive ocean views. The hotel is envisioned, developed and operated by The Armour Group Limited and designed by Nova Scotian firm MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects.

For dining, Drift, located on the first floor, offers a modern interpretation of Atlantic Canadian cuisine, blending the region's culinary heritage with innovative flavors. The space is designed to offer guests an immersive epicurean experience, with views of both the harbor and the iconic Tidal Beacon art installation. Guests of the hotel also enjoy access to BKS, a hidden speakeasy reserved exclusively for them. It serves a selection of crafted cocktails and savory small plates, providing a unique dining experience. The venue opens onto an elevated waterfront terrace that juts out into the harbor, with views of the city.

In addition to the multiple dining venues, the hotel also boasts a full wellness center; a private yacht and motorboat program; and curated cultural experiences. To mark this next chapter, the hotel is unveiling a series of signature experiences that reflect the region’s spirit. These include the brand’s signature Destination Discovery experiences including a private air and sea expedition to the Cape Breton Highlands and guided art conversations in True Colours, the hotel’s private gallery. Additionally, the hotel offers the brand’s signature Epicurean Moments, including a daily toast timed with Halifax’s historic Noon Gun tradition and a hands-on mixology class held in the hotel’s secret speakeasy. Each experience is designed to immerse guests in the culture, craft and character of Nova Scotia.

For more information, visit www.marriott.com.

