Travel Groups Unite to Promote U.S.-Canada Tourism

Several high-profile travel and tourism organizations in the U.S. and Canada have joined forces to create the Beyond Borders Tourism Coalition, which aims to support tourism opportunities between the two countries. Among the Coalition’s membership is the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA), Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA), Canadian Association of Tour Operators (CATO) and Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC).

The groups felt it was important to come together now as “current government trade and border crossing policies are creating an environment of instability in the travel sector, which is creating many hurdles.” Specifically, the Coalition is referring to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent tariffs on nearly every country globally, as well on select imports like steel and aluminum, automobiles and auto parts, and others. There’s also President Trump’s continued rhetoric about making Canada the “51st state.”

“These challenges threaten not only the financial health of countless businesses but also the livelihoods of millions of workers who rely on a thriving tourism industry,” said the Beyond Borders Tourism Coalition in a statement. “Indigenous communities, which are increasingly benefiting from a growing demand for authentic cultural experiences, also face heightened risks as economic pressures mount.”

The Coalition continued: “We know that by committing to work together, we bring our countries closer together. The elimination of barriers and easing of cross-border tourism is critical for revitalizing global tourism economies. Air and ground transportation facilitates integration into the global economy and generates trade, promotes tourism and creates employment opportunities. Policies that simplify visa processes and enhance cross-border collaboration can foster economic growth while encouraging cultural exchange and understanding, helping dispel damaging stereotypes.

“The travel industry’s interconnected nature demands unified voices and actions to tackle shared challenges arising from the current unprecedented situation. Speaking with one voice amplifies our influence, ensuring we are not ignored. Tourism has the power to bridge borders, drive economic growth, link people together and champion environmental stewardship. By embracing collaboration and innovation, we must build a resilient future that benefits travelers and global communities. As a coalition of Canadian and U.S.-based associations, we stand together and united at a time when our economies and purchasing power are in turmoil.”

Recent reports from The Washington Post and Forbes highlight a decline in international travelers. The most recent data from Stats Canada shows this past February, there was a 13.1 percent decline of Canadians flying back from the U.S. compared to the same month in 2024. According to projections, this trend could lead to significant economic repercussions. For the U.S. alone, foreign tourist spending is expected to fall by 11 percent, representing an $18 billion loss in 2025.

The decline in international tourism, coupled with a potential decrease in domestic travel, could result in a $64 billion loss for the U.S. travel sector by the end of 2025. For April, air travelers hold fewer than 300,000 advanced bookings between Canada and the U.S., OAG found, down more than 75 percent year-over-year. For each month from May through September, advanced bookings are down between 71.4 and 72.2 percent.

Canada is also facing reductions in U.S. visitors for 2025. Visitors from the U.S. spend an estimated $13 billion in Canada, providing important sustainability for jobs and thousands of tourism operators throughout Canada. Issues such as increased tariffs, thickening of the border, reduction of air capacity, and growing negative sentiment toward Canada by some in the U.S. may result in modest losses to the Canadian tourism industry in the short and potentially major losses in the long term.

In addition to the group listed above, the American Bus Association (ABA), International Inbound Travel Association (IITA), National Tour Association (NTA) and Student & Youth Travel Association (SYTA) have membership within the Beyond Borders Tourism Coalition.

