Fora Launches Operations in Canada

U.S.-based host agency Fora Travel has launched operations in Canada. With TICO registration under its belt, Fora is now operating in Ontario and will expand across Canada in the coming weeks.

Fora’s mission is to empower the next generation of travel entrepreneurs, and since launching in 2021, Fora advisors have booked over one million room nights. In an industry traditionally characterized by a high barrier to entry and outdated technology, Fora is turning travel advising into an accessible, inclusive and lucrative career path with the flexibility to work part-time or full-time.

By combining tech and the human touch, Fora gives Canadian travel advisors of any level a tech-forward, fully supported platform to build their own travel business. An annual membership fee of $399 provides full access to Fora’s Advisor Portal, including the ability to book over 170,000 hotels, training programs, content and marketing tools, fast and streamlined commission payments, and an online forum that connects thousands of advisors within the Fora community. Ontario-based advisors are required to complete the TICO Education Standards Exam ($35), and Fora will soon offer a free prep program to streamline the process.

Complementing the advisor portal is Forum, Fora’s peer-to-peer community platform that fosters collaboration, knowledge sharing and support. Fora also supports advisors through in-person gatherings and ongoing education to create lasting connections and deeper learning.

Whether seeking help with accessible travel, all-inclusives, gluten-free trips, solo travel, skiing adventures, private aviation, luxury cruises, group travel, safaris or other travel options, there’s a Fora Advisor to help. Fora’s exclusive agency partnerships mean access to upgrades, special amenities, bespoke experiences and VIP perks at over 7,200 hotels and cruises worldwide.

For more information, visit www.foratravel.com.

Related Stories

The Travel Institute Previews Complimentary Q2 PEP Talks

Fora Introduces Accessible Travel Program for Travel Advisors

Signature Launches New Initiative for Independent Contractors

Expedia TAAP Launches New Feature: The Agency Service Charge