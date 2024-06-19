Marriott Debuts The Luxury Collection in Germany

Marriott International has announced the opening of Koenigshof, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Munich. This property marks The Luxury Collection brand’s debut in Germany.

Koenigshof, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Munich has 106 guestrooms and suites, showcasing works by local Bavarian artists. The guestrooms havee wood-paneled walls, floor-to-ceiling windows and other touches of local charm, such as welcome cards illustrated by Munich designer Alexandra von Frankenberg, a custom Koenigshof fragrance and a “Munich Serenity” tea made exclusively for the hotel in collaboration with Samova Tea, blending more than 12 local herbs. The guestrooms offer an array of amenities including coffee machines, hairdryers, Bluetooth speakers and more.

The hotel’s 2,690-square-foot, split-level Presidential Suite on the eighth and ninth floors comes with a private sauna and a pool with city views. The pool has a counter-current system and seating surfaces with massage jets. A private spa offers a relaxation area and lounge with a Smart TV, a room-service menu, and more.

Koenigshof is home of three F&B options including signature restaurant GRETA OTO Munich, located on the ninth floor offering panoramic views of the city. This Latin American restaurant is led by Peruvian chef Michael Cánepa. On the weekend, the restaurant and bar transition into a club-like atmosphere where guests can enjoy Amazonian cocktails in the adjacent bar or on the rooftop terrace. In contrast, The Green is a serene lounge serving local delicacies. The Gold lounge on the third floor features a curated selection of books and artwork. Guests can savor signature beverages on the outdoor terrace and enjoy views of the city and the Bavarian Alps.

For private events, The View on the ninth floor accommodates up to 50 guests, complete with a private bar, lounge and terrace with city and mountain views. Equipped with the latest AV technology, the space is complemented by culinary offerings from GRETA OTO. Intimate gatherings with up to 12 guests can make use of The Studio on the third floor.

Signature guest experiences will include guided tours of the city. Accompanied by the concierge, guests can visit the Viktualienmarkt. Originally a farmers’ market, today it is a place where gourmands can sample traditional Bavarian products and local foods.

For more information, visit www.marriott.com.

